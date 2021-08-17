The ability to see who has seen your Instagram Story is a two-edged sword: it’s really rewarding when it’s your Story, but it’s also quite revealing when you’re on the receiving end. While it’s nice to know who’s watching your Instagram Stories, you’ve probably wondered how to watch other people’s Instagram Stories discreetly.

If the person you’re digitally stalking has their accounts set to public and hasn’t blocked you, stalking is simple.

The most difficult element of Insta-stalking someone is avoiding being detected when viewing Instagram Stories by circumventing the Instagram Story viewer list. (Because touching on someone’s Stories mistakenly is almost as awful as like someone’s extremely old Instagram photo.)

Being a part of a Story audience is frequently enough to make you want to avoid seeing it. While there is no apparent way to avoid having your name appear in a Story, there are a few ways to look at a Story without being noticed, as long as the account is public or anyone you already follow.

So, how do you monitor someone’s Instagram Stories without them realising you’re spying on them? Is such a thing even possible?

We’ve compiled three alternative methods for spying on someone’s Instagram Stories without being discovered. Take a look at them below.

Activate the Airplane Mode

Instagram preloads a few Stories so that you may see them right away when you check in, regardless of your internet connection. Stories can’t count your views when you don’t have a WiFi or cellular connection, so if you open up someone’s profile, then go into Airplane mode, turn off your phone signal, then return to their page to see their Story, it won’t count.

Make the Most of Your Finsta

If keeping your personal information private is essential to you, and you want to view what your friends are up to without letting them know you’re online, create a second Instagram account. You’ll be able to see the Story without the person knowing it was *you* as long as the account you’re viewing is public or you’ve been approved as a follower of a private account.

Utilize a third-party app/software

If you’re *really* interested, you may utilise a third-party software that allows you to secretly see a public account’s Story without signing in, at your own risk. To read their Stories anonymously on sites like Insta-Stories, you simply need to enter the user name. If the account is private, though, you won’t be able to gain access.