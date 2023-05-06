How To Watch King Charles III’s Coronation

On May 6, 2023, Queen Camilla will be crowned alongside King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in a historic coronation ceremony. According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the ceremony will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while incorporating longstanding traditions and pageantry. While the final guest list is still being confirmed, the coronation will be televised, allowing people from around the world to watch the event. Here’s how you can watch the coronation ceremony from the comfort of your own home.

The coronation ceremony is scheduled to start in the morning on May 6th in London, with King Charles III’s coronation service set to begin at 11 a.m. local time. However, the procession from Buckingham Palace will start earlier, so for viewers in the United States, this means the service will start at 6 a.m. Eastern and 3 a.m. Pacific time. At this time, there is no indication on how long the coronation ceremony will last.

Before the ceremony, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will travel to Westminster Abbey in a procession, and after the event, they will return to Buckingham Palace in a bigger procession. Those in attendance will include other members of the royal family, with a full schedule of events available for those interested.

For those in the UK, the coronation will be broadcast live on the BBC, with coverage starting around 7:30 a.m. local time. The live broadcast of the ceremony will feature the procession of Charles and Camilla from Buckingham Palace and end after they appear on the balcony following the service. The following day, the BBC will also broadcast the Coronation Concert live from Windsor Castle.

Major US news networks such as ABC, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and Fox will also have coverage of the coronation. If you’re in the US and want to watch the BBC coverage, you can do so via live streaming on BBC.com and BBC News Channel for free. BritBox is another option for those wanting to watch British television. For those without cable, Hulu + Live TV is another option.

ABC will have coverage of the coronation with Michael Strahan anchoring the event starting at 5 a.m. Eastern, with streaming available on ABC News Live. Anderson Cooper will lead the live coverage at Buckingham Palace on CNN starting at 5 a.m. Eastern, which will also stream on CNN Live. CNN International will also have live coverage starting at 1 a.m. Eastern. On NBC, Savannah Guthrie will anchor their coverage starting at 5 a.m. Eastern. In addition to watching on cable television, you can watch NBC’s coverage on TODAY.com and NBCNews.com. On MSNBC, Alex Witt will anchor the event from 5 a.m. Eastern.

If you prefer to stream the coronation ceremony online, there are several options available. In the past, royal broadcasts have been picked up in live streams on YouTube, and Sky News has already announced that they will have a stream on their channel. The Royal Family’s official YouTube channel will also have a stream that begins at 5:25 a.m. Eastern, which you can watch on their official YouTube Channel.

In conclusion, the coronation of Queen Camilla alongside King Charles III is a historic event that will be televised, allowing viewers from around the world to watch the event live. From watching on major news networks to live streaming the event online, there are multiple options for those wanting to watch the coronation ceremony. With the ceremony set to reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while incorporating longstanding traditions and pageantry, it’s an event that you will surely not want to miss.

