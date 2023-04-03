How To Watch Pickleball Slam

Pickleball, a quickly growing sport that shares similarities with tennis but also features unique differences, is set to receive a national audience as it is set to be broadcasted on ESPN during the Pickleball Slam. This event will be an excellent opportunity for those who are unfamiliar with the sport to get acquainted. The Pickleball Slam is scheduled to start on Sunday, April 2, at noon ET at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event can be watched on ESPN or via a live stream on ESPN+ or Fubo.

While the participants in the Pickleball Slam are primarily former tennis players, including John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and Michael Chang, it is important to note that the sport has significant differences from tennis, including the scoring system and restrictions regarding where players can stand and hit the ball. This could make for an exciting event, as these tennis legends will have to adapt their skills to the new game.

The Pickleball Slam will consist of both singles and doubles matches. Roddick and Chang will compete against each other in a legends singles match, as will McEnroe and Agassi. In the final match of the day, Chang and McEnroe will join forces to face off against Roddick and Agassi in a doubles match. A pickleball-record $1 million purse will be available for the winners, but the distribution of the prize money has not been reported.

In addition to the Pickleball Slam, the Amateur Pickleball Slam Challenge will feature younger pickleball players competing for a cash prize in the days leading up to the event. The success of this year’s Pickleball Slam could lead to more nationally broadcast events in the future, which would further showcase the growing popularity of the sport.

For those interested in watching the Pickleball Slam, ESPN and Fubo offer live stream options. Fubo also offers a free trial for those who are interested in trying out their service. With the national exposure that the Pickleball Slam will bring, it is an excellent opportunity for those who are unfamiliar with the sport to get a glimpse into what it has to offer.

In conclusion, the Pickleball Slam, set to be broadcast on ESPN on April 2, will be an exciting event that showcases the unique features of the quickly growing sport of pickleball. The participation of tennis legends, such as John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and Michael Chang, adds to the excitement of the event, as they will have to adapt their skills to the new game. With the potential for more nationally broadcast events in the future, the Pickleball Slam represents an excellent opportunity for those interested in the sport to learn more about it. Those interested in watching the event can do so on ESPN or via a live stream on ESPN+ or Fubo, which also offers a free trial for those who want to try out their service.