This article focuses on how to watch Vikings Vs Saints. If you want to watch the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints game, you are going to want a cable package that includes the NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings games are now available for streaming on Sling TV, giving you even more access to your team, wherever you are watching. Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all its affiliates will bring you live coverage of every Minnesota Vikings game. The Vikings are looking to begin the season by winning three out of the first four games under new head coach Kevin OConnell. The New Orleans Saints arrived Monday in London, bringing with them an inconsistent quarterback and a two-game losing streak, as they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first NFL international game this season. The Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, face off against the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Jameis Winston, in a Week 4 NFL NFC clash Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 (10/2/2022) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. This time, the Minnesota Vikings travel to London to face the New Orleans Saints, opening up the Sunday NFL Week 4 slate. You can catch this on NFL Network streaming unless you are not close to your TV.

This will air on NFL Network, but there are a few places that will be showing this one as part of their local coverage. You could also get this on NFL GamePass, or by checking services like Fubo TV or Sling TV. All of the games are only available for live streaming in the local markets, and fans outside the markets can catch each and every game via NFL Sunday Ticket. Fans can also watch NFL games free of charge by signing up for a free fuboTV trial.

NFL Network, which also offers access to all of the main networks airing NFL games. While this is expected to change in 2023, those living in buildings where you cannot add a satellite dish are already able to access the NFL’s Sunday Ticket on its RedZone channel (a college version is available for a discounted rate, too).

For someone looking to save some cash, NFL football streaming options can get a little tricky, with games played over three different days and nights every week across a variety of channels and streaming services. The NFL is rolling out a new streaming service to watch games on a phone or tablet – no need to cast to your TV set. Sunday’s games will be available for streaming via DirecTV Stream (free trial) and FuboTV (live stream).