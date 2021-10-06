How to withdraw money on WazirX

With over 2 million customers, WazirX is one of India’s most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Since the Supreme Court reversed the Reserve Bank of India’s prohibition on cryptocurrencies, the crypto sector has exploded in India.

However, several crypto exchanges have recently experienced difficulties obtaining payment services from banks, since banks have declined to provide services to businesses dealing in cryptocurrency. WazirX has just chosen Mobikwik as its payment provider, and consumers may now deposit funds using Mobikwik. Users have expressed concerns about the security of their cash as a result of these difficulties, however WazirX has stated that withdrawals have been unaffected.

WazirX is one of the safest cryptocurrency exchanges in India, with the most users when compared to other exchanges. WazirX removal is a simple procedure. Users should be aware, however, that they must first register their bank account and complete the KYC process before withdrawing money from the WazirX exchange. The following is a step-by-step guide to withdrawing money from WazirX.

Tap on the ‘Funds’ tab on the WazirX app.

If you need to sell any of your coins, you may do so to change your cryptocurrency into Indian rupees.

In the funds area, you’ll be able to see how much money you have in rupees. You may examine your account transactions, deposits, and withdrawals by selecting the INR option.

You’ll notice two options at the bottom of the screen: ‘Deposit’ and ‘Withdrawl.’

When you select the withdrawal option, you will be sent to a new screen where you may input the amount you wish to withdraw. Submit once you’ve entered the amount.

You will get an email asking you to confirm the withdrawal before the funds are credited to your account.

Users should be aware, however, that there are WazirX withdrawal fees to be mindful of. There are two withdrawal options: NEFT, which costs 5 rupees and takes longer to process. The instant withdrawal option, on the other hand, includes a charge of ten rupees, but the money is deposited immediately. Many individuals have experienced the ‘WazirX withdrawal rejected’ problem, which can be caused by users providing inaccurate bank information to WazirX or by WazirX bank servers being offline. WazirX, on the other hand, assures that customers’ funds are secure, and you may contact their support staff through the app if you have any questions.