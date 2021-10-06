How to check IPO allotment status

Bidders and market analysts are anxiously awaiting the Aditya Birla IPO allotment date, which is most likely on October 6, 2021, following the completion of the Aditya Birla Sun Life IPO (Initial Public Offering). However, the grey market is hinting at a public offering and the type of listing that may be expected on October 11th, 2021.

According to market analysts, the Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP (grey market premium) has fallen into the negative zone today. In the grey market today, Aditya Birla Sun Life shares are available at a discount of 2 percent. They did say, however, that GMP is unofficial data and that one should not depend on it too strongly. They urged investors to monitor the progress of their applications online, either at the BSE or at the website of the IPO’s official registrant, KFintech Private Limited. However, the application status may only be verified once the share allotment has been announced.

According to market watchers, the Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP today is minus 2, indicating that the grey market expects the IPO will be listed at a discount. However, because the discount price is just 2, there is still a potential that Aditya Birla AMC shares would be listed at par. They said that a GMP of -2 merely implies that the IPO’s projected grey market listing price is 710 (712-2), which is still comparable to the IPO’s price band of 695-712 per equity share.

As previously stated, a bidder can monitor the progress of his or her application by signing in to the BSE website or logging in to the website of the IPO’s official registrar, KFintech Private Limited. For ease of use, go to BSE’s direct link bseindia.com/investors/appli check.aspx or KFintech’s direct link kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

BSE Website

As previously stated, to check one’s application progress online, one can go to the direct BSE website and follow the steps outlined below:

Login there at direct BSE link , Select Aditya Birla AMC IPO;

Enter the number of your IPO application;

Insert your PAN card details;

Click on the ‘I’m not a robot’ box, then on the ‘Submit’ button.

The status of your Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO allotment will appear on your computer display or smartphone screen.

KFintech Link

As previously stated, a bidder can monitor the progress of his or her application online by signing in to the direct KFintech link and following the steps outlined below:

Select Aditya Birla AMC IPO from the direct KFintech link.

Choose between Application Number, DPID/Client ID, or PAN (we’ll go with Application Number).

Enter the number of your IPO application;

Fill in the Captcha and press the ‘Submit’ button.

The status of your Aditya Birla AMC IPO allotment will appear on your computer display or smartphone screen.