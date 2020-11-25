How UV Lights are Killing Bacteria

The COVID pandemic has highlighted many essential healthcare issues, and sadly, a lot of people have been affected by its devastating impact. We all want to know what we can do to help our bodies deal with COVID and be as healthy and strong as possible.

Fortunately, we can do things to increase our immunity and support our physical health, from abiding by CDC social distancing and hygiene guidelines to sterilizing items with UV light.

The COVID Pandemic

Most of us have a rudimentary understanding of how our body catches and develops a virus. COVID has reinforced this basic knowledge. Now we have specific guidelines meant to prevent the viruses spread. We know that washing our hands with soap and warm water, covering our nose and mouth, wearing a mask, and disinfecting potentially contaminated surfaces and items are just some of the ways we can slow the spread.

But it’s natural to wonder if there’s more we can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones. We may be adhering to all the recommended guidelines and still feel powerless and feel like we could be doing more.

Bacteria’s Role in Illness

While both viruses and bacteria cause illness, they are not the same and use different mechanisms for attacking the immune system. COVID-19 is a virus, it’s not caused by bacteria, but once a virus weakens the immune system, the body can become more susceptible to harmful bacteria.

There are differences between viruses and bacteria. Viruses are smaller than bacteria, they are not responsive to antibiotics, and they need a host to survive. However, the way they invade and multiply within the body is quite similar. Well-known infectious bacteria include staphylococcus and E. coli.

People with severe cases of COVID are susceptible to developing bacterial pneumonia. This is caused by bacteria that get into the lungs and multiplies. Bacterial Pneumonia can also occur with the common cold or other types of flu—both of which are other coronaviruses—and is commonly caused by the bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae, which usually resides in the upper respiratory tract.

The Antibacterial Effect of UV Light

Using UV light to kill germs is not a new discovery. Niels Ryberg Finsen first used UV light to successfully kill germs back in 1903. We’ve known about its power for over a century. Since then, we’ve incorporated the inherent germ-killing power of UV light into toothbrush sanitizers, air purifiers, and phone or key sanitizers, among other items. This has been confirmed throughout the decades by numerous scientific studies.

During the 1940s and 1950s, UV light was used extensively to treat diseases like arthritis, asthma, septicemia, as well as pneumonia. Ultraviolet blood irradiation (UBI) was used to administer this treatment and had high success rates. Since those decades, its popularity has dwindled, yet it highlights a fundamental truth about the role of UV light in killing harmful bacteria that results in disease.

Using UV light is one way to address the bacteria we’re bombarded with on a daily basis, and it’s a good complementary method to work alongside other antibacterial practices and protocols.

Kratom’s Physical Benefits

Lifestyle choices have long been known to provide physical benefits. By changing elements of our lifestyle, we’re able to support our body better and strengthen its natural built-in defenses.

Kratom can be used as part of a wisely constructed health-promoting lifestyle. Science has discovered that Kratom’s chemical compounds may help enhance immunity and healing processes and address inflammation. Research has also found that the Mitragyna speciosa—Kratom—plant can be an easily accessible source of antimicrobial agents.

Adding Kratom to your daily routine doesn’t need to be overwhelming or confusing. There are many simple ways you can introduce Kratom into your pre-existing lifestyle and reap the benefits. If you want to learn Kratom’s benefits and how you can incorporate it into your life, you can find more information here.

Buy High-Quality Kratom

As the Kratom industry is largely unregulated, it is up to reputable vendors to ensure their products’ quality and safety. Though rare, there have been a few instances of health conditions linked to Kratom toxicity. This was primarily due to unsafe, unhygienic Kratom powder manufacturing processes.

Kats Botanicals offers superior-quality Kratom at a great price. This vendor is trusted and well-reputed within the Kratom industry. You can find a full range of Kratom products on the website—red vein, white vein, green vein, Bali Kratom, Maeng Da Kratom, or specialty blends.

However, if you are still unsure about the safety of your Kratom powder or dried leaves, UV light has been shown to not only eliminate bacteria, but also mold and fungal spores.

Final Thoughts

Treating items and products with UV light is a safe and effective way to minimize your exposure to bacterial infection and support your immune system during this challenging time.

You can also boost your immunity with high-quality Kratom from a trustworthy vendor and incorporate it into your daily health and wellness routine.