HP India launches 34-inch Envy, 31.5-inch Pavilion All-in-One PCs in India

HP India has finally introduced the all-new 34-inch Envy series alongside a 31.5-inch Pavilion series of All-in-One PCs. However, both the PCs are designed in order to meet all the working and entertainment-related tasks.

On the processor side, the PCs come with the latest yet powerful 11th Gen and 12th Gen Intel SoC, and there are many such features you will get to see:

What does HP Envy 34-inch feature?

This new HP Ency PC comes with a modern-looking sleek design that has been spread over a 34-inch screen and also it features a 3-sided micro-edge bezel screen coming with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and on the resolution perspective, the PC supports 5K resolution and also its screen has received a TUV certification too.

The screen will be the anti-glare screen which will be getting its power from an 11th Gen Intel i9 chipset and also gets a dedicated graphic card which will be the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

Talking more about the hardware, the PC comes with the support for 16GB of faster DDR4 RAM and also a faster 1TB of internal storage SSD too. And on the port side, you will get to see two sets of Thunderbolt ports and four USB4 Type-C ports and also a Display Port, and four faster USB Type-A ports too. As an add-on, you also get to see a 3-in-1 card reader too.

On the font for better video call capabilities, you will get to see a 16MP front web camera that supports a massive camera sensor and also binning technology. There are many such features like support Wireless charging, HP Quick Drop, and Alex assistant feature will be seen.

What does HP 31.5-inch Pavilion feature?

Talking the other PC by HP which is a 31.5-inch Pavilion PC features a sleek-looking design and also comes with the support for peak resolution of 4K and HDR 400 and even 98 percentage of DCI-P3 Color gamut and 99 percent of QHD/sRGP.

Here you also get to see an anti-glare coating with the support of TUV Certification and HP Eyesafe technology too. This PC gets the support for the latest and great 12th Gen chipset by Intel which is coupled with UHD 770 Graphics. Also, you will get to see a faster 16GB of DDR4 RAM and also faster internal storage of 1TB capacity.

Here you will be getting to the different HDMI ports and also a Universal REmote Switch and on the front, you will be getting to a 5MP web camera which is placed in pop-up style for video calls.

What is the pricing?

The 34-inch Envy PC by HP comes for the price tag of Rs. 1,75,999 and then the 31.5-inch All-in-one PC comes for the price tag of Rs. 99,999.