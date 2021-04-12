HP Unveils The Renewed Version For HP Chromebook x360 14c Which Will Come With 11th Gen Intel CPU & SSD

HP has announced a refreshed version of the HP Chromebook x360 14c. The updated HP Chromebook x360 14c, which comes with more ram and an Intel 11th Generation CPU, will be available later this month.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c now has Intel Core processors from the 11th generation. The new Chromebook x360 keeps the convertible design of previous Chromebook x360 versions.

The Chromebook x360 14c (2021) also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 security and quick charging technology, which claims to charge the device from 0 to 50% in 45 minutes. A fingerprint reader and a backlit keyboard are both included in the convertible Chromebook. The Chromebook x360 14c (2021) is designed for students and employees who need Internet access at home.

One of the best convertible Chrome OS laptops is the HP Chromebook x360 14c. This notebook has been updated by the company with a newer processor and more storage. Let’s take a look at the machine’s specifications, functionality, price, and availability.

HP Chromebook x360 14c – Expected Specification And Features

Except for the processors and power, the HP Chromebook x360 14c 2021 version has the same architecture and functionality as the previous year’s iteration. Instead of 10th Gen Intel Core processors and eMMC storage, the newer laptop uses 11th Gen Intel Core processors with up to 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD.

A 14-inch WLED-backlit IPS LCD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD), touch input, 250 nits peak brightness, 45 percent NTSC color gamut, USI stylus support, and Gorilla Glass safety is included on the convertible.

The laptop features dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 for compatibility. It also has 2 USB 3.1 Type-C ports (USB PD, DisplayPort 1.2), 1 USB 3.0 Type-A port, 1 headphone/microphone combination port, and 1 MicroSD card reader.

A backlit screen, fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, dual microphones, 48WHr charger, and 45W fast charging are among the other features of this Chromebook.

HP Chromebook x360 14c – Pricing

In the United States, the HP Chromebook x360 14c 2021 with Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 128GB NVMe SSD is priced for a tag of $649 which converted to INR are Rs. 48,600. As of now, there is no official news on other models or international supply.

This laptop will be available for purchase at Best Buy and HP’s online store later this month.

According to CNET, the Chromebook is now marked as “coming soon” on Best Buy and will be available in the United States this month through Best Buy and HP.com. If it will be applicable in other countries is yet to be seen.

