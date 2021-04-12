Nintendo Says That It Will Focus On Coming Out With More Original IP’s In The Future



In a new interview, the Nintendo president admits that the company is focusing its efforts on developing new game series. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed in an interview with the Nikkei that the company is focusing on developing new game series, according to a report in the Japan Times.

He said that Nintendo is working on fresh franchise models, and while fans can look forward to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 you can also look for completely new ideas. Furukawa knows Nintendo can count on franchise partners like Zelda and Mario, but he doesn’t want a new series just because fans want to see another game.

Currently, Nintendo has a huge catalog of franchises under its belt, but most of these franchises are now decades old. Mario celebrated his 35th birthday last year and Zelda has reached the same milestone this year, and Mario Kart 8, Super Mario Bros. and Super Smash Brothers are still being developed for the latest consoles. It makes sense that the company is interested in trying and developing new series to keep its games console fresh. As Nintendo seems to become less dependent on the Mario or Zelda franchises, it will work to develop original game franchises. With the Switch release, Nintendo will continue to build on its major franchise rights and launch the new model in late 2018 or early 2019, as well as the Nintendo Switch 2019.

The Wii has spent a lot of time collecting dust in recent years, but there is no doubt that as the game progresses, the Nintendo Switch will increasingly lean toward the original game series. Nintendo has contributed a lot to the game world, and the path they will take will surely be followed by creativity. We just have to wait and see what they come up with and whether it’s enough for the Switch.

While other game companies focus on pushing the underlying technology as far as possible, Nintendo has always been able to produce and promote games that are just fun. This strategy has served the company well, and President Shuntaro Furukawa wants to complement it by focusing on developing more original games.

Looking at the Switch, which originally hit the market in 2017, it sounds as if the company is planning to stay out of the system for at least another four years. As the original console veterans have grown older and the company itself is putting Sony’s PlayStation Collection on the switch, we could see a lot more of it in the years to come.