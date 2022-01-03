HT Tech: How to automatically delete Gmail email to clean your inbox

Have you ever wondered if Gmail can delete some of your spam emails automatically? If so, you’ve come to the right place. There are many people who have years of unread emails that are filling up Google’s free storage space.

The search engine giant only provides a total of 15GB for all Google accounts, including Gmail, Drive, Photos, and others. You could argue that Gmail doesn’t take up much space. This, however, is not the case. I have approximately 13,000 emails, and my account has consumed 6GB of storage space. Half of these emails are completely useless. The remaining storage space is taken up by the Google Photos and Drive apps.

When the free cloud storage space is depleted, users must pay Rs 1,100 per year for 100GB. Those who do not wish to spend money on this will be forced to delete some of their data in order to make room for new photos, emails, and files. There are ways to easily delete unwanted photos and videos as well, but this article will focus on how Gmail can automatically delete emails that you don’t want to keep.

There is a concept called filters for auto-deletion that is simple to use and does exactly what you want it to do. Continue reading to learn more about it.

Launch Gmail on your computer or laptop.

You’ll notice a filters icon in the search bar. Simply tap on it.

The word “From” is written at the top. Simply enter the name or email address of those emails that aren’t critical. For example, if you don’t want emails from Zomato, Voot, Quora, Facebook, or LinkedIn, simply enter their email address.

After that, simply click Create filter and then select “Delete it.”

Simply click Create filter once more. You’re all set now.

It should be noted that this feature does not delete all of your previous emails and is only for future emails. When you create a filter, Gmail will delete it automatically. You can always remove the filters you’ve created. Simply navigate to Settings > Filters and blocked addresses to accomplish this. You will be able to edit or delete filters from this page.

This will have to be done manually. But don’t worry, there is a simple way to delete the majority of the emails at once. Simply enter your name or email address in the search bar, and Gmail will display all of the emails you’ve received. After that, simply select the “All” button at the top and click the delete icon. This will assist you in deleting hundreds of emails from services such as Swiggy, Zomato, and others.