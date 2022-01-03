Morgan Stanley Set Fastly’s Target Price at $43, Says 2022 a Year of Transition

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has agreed to pay $60 million to resolve a lawsuit filed by customers alleging that the Wall Street bank exposed their personal information by failing to properly retire part of its older information technology on two occasions.

Morgan Stanley is a worldwide investment bank and financial services corporation located in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, at 1585 Broadway in the Morgan Stanley Building. The firm’s clientele include organizations, governments, institutions, and people, with offices in more than 42 countries and over 60,000 workers. Morgan Stanley was placed No. 67 on the Fortune 500 list of the top firms in the United States by total revenue in 2018.

On Friday night, a preliminary settlement of the proposed class action on behalf of roughly 15 million consumers was filed in federal court in Manhattan, and U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres must approve it. Customers would be covered for at least two years against fraud and could claim for up to $10,000 in reimbursement for out-of-pocket losses. According to settlement agreements, Morgan Stanley denied wrongdoing and made “substantial” improvements to its data security processes.

Customers claimed that Morgan Stanley neglected to decommission two wealth management data centers in 2016 before unencrypted equipment containing customer data was resold to unauthorized third parties. They further claimed that after Morgan Stanley migrated some outdated servers containing client data to an outside vendor in 2019, some of the data vanished. According to court documents, Morgan Stanley was able to recover the servers later.

Morgan Stanley said in an email on Monday that it has notified all affected customers and was glad to reach a settlement with the case.

Morgan Stanley agreed to pay a $60 million civil fine in October 2020 to settle allegations made by the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency over the incidents, including that its information security methods were risky or unsound. In re Morgan Stanley Data Security Litigation, No. 20-05914, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.

Fastly’s basic stock price projection was set at $43 by Morgan Stanley, who saw 2022 as a transition year for the cloud services company, with additional work on numerous fronts needed to boost their confidence in the company’s capacity to realize potential. Fastly forecasts sales to rise from $291 million in 2020 to $1 billion in 2025, representing a 30 percent compound annual growth rate. This is an extremely fast pace of growth.