Hyundai second-gen Kona Electric specification reveals its 490km range

Hyundai reveals the specifications of its second-gen Kona SUV. The design including the exterior and interior was revealed in December last year. The highlights of the specifications include two powertrain options, a 490km range, and dual infotainment screens. Interestingly the vehicle will be available in all versions, all-electric, hybrid, and also ICE.

The Kona Electric will now be available with two powertrain options: standard range and long range. The former is equipped with a 48.4kWh battery and powers an electric motor that produces 153hp and 250Nm of peak torque. The latter gets a larger 65.4kWh battery that feeds an electric motor of 215hp and 255Nm of peak torque. For reference, the last-gen Kona sold in India uses a 39.2kWh battery pack. Furthermore, Hyundai still hasn’t quoted a claimed driving range for the standard range Kona electric but says the long-range variant will return over 490km on the WLTP cycle. The new Kona electric is also capable of one-pedal driving with its regenerative braking system and, as with the Ioniq 5, is also capable of a vehicle-to-load feature, which means you can power external devices using the car’s battery.

Features

The new Kona takes design influence from the bold Hyundai Seven concept from 2021. It features a slim wraparound front light bar, clamshell bonnet and chunky off-road-influenced design cues. Depending on the powertrain selected, the design will also vary. The EV gets exterior pixel graphic details, while the hybrid and ICE models get functional air intakes, grilles, and skidplates at the front and rear. The pixel graphics and sharp character lines bring it in line with newer Hyundai electric SUVs such as the Ioniq 5, but it also has a resemblance to the car it replaces with split LED headlamps and its overall profile.

It’s 150mm longer than the outgoing Kona (at 4,355mm), 25mm wider and has a 60mm longer wheelbase. This increase in dimensions, Hyundai says, provides “maximized living space” in the revamped cabin, which hosts a similar wraparound digital driver display like the Ioniq 5 – in the form of dual 12.3-inch displays. These screens have been coupled with physical buttons for climate control and heated seats located on a floating module just underneath. The Kona electric shift-by-wire gear selector has been relocated from the center console to behind the steering wheel, which allows more storage in the open console area. Hyundai has also revealed the equipment list on the Kona electric. It includes keyless entry and many other equipment.