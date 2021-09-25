I own a ton of Bitcoin: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong discussed Bitcoin during an interview on Thursday (September 23).

Armstrong made his comments regarding Bitcoin during an interview with Anthony Pompliano (aka “Pomp”), Co-Founder and Partner of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, on The Best Business Show.

“Bitcoin fascinated me” – CEO Brian Armstrong

Armstrong stated that Bitcoin continues to fascinate him and that he believes it will remain the best store of value crypto assets:

“Bitcoin is what got me interested in cryptocurrency in the first place. I’m still pumped about it… I have a large amount of Bitcoin… I believe… It will exist in perpetuity as the industry’s gold or money.

“I’m seeing adoption and interest in a variety of assets. That, in general, I believe is a good thing. Coinbase has always tried to remain unbiased regarding which side wins and which side loses… We simply wish to assist our customers with anything they require…

“I’m usually a little frustrated when I see some of the online tribalism… Twitter is designed for battle and warfare, and I don’t believe it accurately represents the feelings of the majority of the business, which is probably a lot more nuanced view, which I know you share as well…”

“We already are in this world where the crypto economy combines a number of different assets and blockchains that have different purposes”. Armstrong said of other blockchains and crypto-assets. Whether it’s gold, payments, security contracts, games, or derivatives, whatever it is… As a result, there will be more and more information released in the future.

“I believe, well, my estimate is that we’ll eventually be in a world with dozens of blockchains but millions or billions of tokens… There will be so many tokens that it will be difficult to comprehend where they will all end.“