Battleye Anti-Cheat Confirms Steam Deck Support

One of the biggest concerns of Steam Deck enthusiasts is solved: Battleye Anti-Coat Support for Steam Deck will allow you to play numerous games. The fact that Valve’s Steam Deck is coming to market on a Linux-based operating system has sparked debate about how games will ultimately work on this platform. As discussed in August, the Anti-Cheat Software that many online games are struggling with is the upcoming Steam Deck Proton and the simple Anti-Cheat software will not run on games that depend on it.

It will be integrated within Steam Deck, a handheld gaming PC that will use a customized version of Valve’s SteamOS when it launches later this year. The president of Proton developer Codeweaver has indicated that it is unlikely that the operating system will have the most games that have not already been built for Steam games when the deck hits the market at the end of this year. Support is on an opt-in basis, so game developers can choose whether to receive support or not. This will provide a bespoke solution to the needs of the game that has support.

Valve has partnered with Anti-Cheat Software Vendors EAC and Battleye to make sure that popular titles games will run smoothly on its steam deck – gaming handheld and now one of those companies is on board with Epic Games today announcing that the Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) support for Linux and Mac is now available. Battleye’s most popular game, Destiny 2 and will run on Valve’s handheld, the Proton. The Steam Deck announced by Valve is a nice bonus for Linux players as it will help improve Linux cheats by working with the simple anti-cheat battle and providing Proton with support for its software.

Epic Games patent could be applied to native Windows games, but this is unknown. Announced yesterday that Easy Anti-Cheat will have native support for Linux and macOS and will work with Wine and Proton compatibility layers to run Windows programs under Linux. Battleye Has been providing support for Linux and mac almost natively with the company announcing its plans for proton. Epic Games had already announced that Easy Anti-Cheat would provide native Linux support in addition to wine and Steam Play on the Proton, and we now have confirmation for the same Battleye as well as the deployment of Steam Deck.

if there you come up with a game that didn’t have a multiplayer component that would not make a run on Steam Deck, it is because the use of EAC excludes Proton / Wine / Linux compatibility, which should theoretically be able to run fully. I do not know what it means to have an opt-in. Epic Games has suggested that it would be easier for game developers to patch their EAC games.

Epic Games explained that a simple anti-cheat with native help is in the works for Linux and macOS for Wine and that the Proton compatibility layer will be used under Home Windows for operation with plans for Linux also. While Valve got its own Valve Cheat Vac, other popular anti-cheat software like Epic Game got its own Easy Anti-Cheat, Riot Games got Vanguard, and BattleEye does not work with Proton on SteamOS. To make this clear, August’s Swindle programming of online gaming battles in the upcoming Steam Deck for Proton assumes that counter-cheats will not run in games that depend on them.

The Deck software also supports the Steams Remote Play feature, which allows users to connect the Deck to a local PC running Steam and to stream games running on that computer to the Deck. Steam Deck will also be based on SteamOS, with the support for proton Steam Deck will allow users to play Windows games on Deck.

The deck also has a 40 watt-hour battery, which Valve says will be light enough to withstand use cases such as game streaming, small 2D games, and surfing the Internet for seven to eight hours. Xbox has not yet brought first-party games to PC but has promised to bring them to Steam in the future. In the meantime, Valve confirmed that it will begin shipping Steam Deck Dev Kits to developer partners ahead of the portable console launch, which is planned for December.

Alone, Steam lags far behind Windows in terms of supported games. There are over 20,000 games in the database of stores, of which only 16,000 work on Proton. That is, if you have trouble playing your favorite games, don’t worry, Valve is working on a solution. Valve will continue to rely on Proton to improve its compatibility with Windows-based games in the future. Proton gives you an advantage over Linux games and will get around the problem without you having to make any adjustments yourself. We’ll look forward to updating you guys on everything Steam Deck has to offer as we get closer to its launch.