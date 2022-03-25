iGaming Companies That Offer the Widest Range of Products and Services

iGaming has quickly taken the world by storm, and from what experts are saying, the industry is expected to pick up its momentum as technology advances. According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global gaming industry – steered by iGaming, is projected to reach an astounding $565 billion value in 2022!

With gamblers increasingly preferring to play at iGaming sites like casino online GG.Bet for the past two years, due to the pandemic, it won’t be much of a surprise if the market soared beyond the projections. It’s worth pointing out that the bid to expand gambling regulations in different countries worldwide is among the main drivers of the ongoing gambling sector revolution. After the negative economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, governments were forced to seek additional revenue streams to make up for losses. Consequently, even the previously anti-gambling countries started embracing the activity by introducing laws to regulate it.

As more regions across the globe welcome gambling, companies that serve the industry have also been working to ensure that the increased demand is adequately fulfilled. Leading companies, especially in the iGaming vertical, are so far doing an excellent job in showing players a good time whenever they thirst for some action. Here’s a highlight of market leaders with the widest range of products and services in the iGaming scene:

1. International Game Technology (IGT)

International Game Technology (IGT) went public back in 1981 as a land-based gaming company before it later ventured into iGaming. Throughout its four-decade reign in the gaming world, the company is often honoured with industry accolades for its impressive products and services. They include

Slot Machines

IGT offers both online slots and physical gaming slot machine cabinets for brick-and-mortar casinos. And by the way, if you look closely, you’ll notice that some of its most popular slot machine hits in land-based casinos were reinvented for the online market, where they also enjoyed immense success. Today, IGT is the world’s largest manufacturer of slot machine games.

Table Games

Just like slot machines, IGT is also famed for producing electronic table games for land-based casinos alongside a rich online offering. So whether you are a fan of playing on brick-and-mortar or online casinos, you will find plenty of action-packed IGT table games that will quench your gaming thirst.

2. Playtech

Founded in 1999, Playtech prides itself as a leader in software development for online casinos, online sportsbooks, online poker rooms, online bingo games, and scratch games. The company is also known for its leading collection of mobile casino games, live dealer titles, and fixed-odds arcade games that have recently gained popularity in the iGaming space. Here’s a closer look at its most popular iGaming products:

Slot Games

In the online slot machine world, Playtech is famed for teaming up with movie and TV Show production studios like MGM, Marvel, DC Comics, Paramount, and Universal to produce an immersive range of branded slots. As such, you will find amazing slot machine games themed around characters like Gladiator, Iron Man, Incredible Hulk, Robocop, Justice League, Superman, and The Dark Knight.

Poker & Bingo

When it comes to poker, Playtech’s renowned iPoker Network offers one of the largest game selections worldwide. The iPoker network is packed with a wide variety of online poker games, and players who are up for a challenge can also engage in the tournaments hosted in the poker rooms. Additionally, Playtech is known for one of the most impressive selections of bingo games in the iGaming scene.

3. William Hill

Owned and operated by WHG International Limited, William Hill is one of the oldest names in the gambling industry. The company was founded in 1934 and has been one of the most respected names in gambling circles for the nearly 9 decades it has been in operation. Currently, William Hill offers the following products and services:

Sports Betting

The William Hill brand is primarily known for its high street betting shops in the UK but is also a dominant name in the online sports betting world. The company’s online sportsbook offers an exceptional experience with a wide market coverage for sporting events taking place in different parts of the world. And on top of providing features like live betting and cashout options, the platform also has live streaming that allows players to watch events as they wager on them.

Online Casino

While sports betting is the strongest suit for William Hill, the company also offers a mean online casino offering with captivating in-house games. The iGaming collection from William Hill features a vast selection of slots, bingo, table and card games, and a live dealer client.

In case you didn’t know, Caesars Entertainment acquired William Hill in April 2021 for nearly $4 billion.

Final Words

While we’ve only covered three iGaming companies, many more brands offer a wide range of products and services in the gambling world today. Companies like GVC Holdings, Kindred Group, Flutter Entertainment, Scientific Games, and NetEnt also have an incredibly diverse offering. These are the names that are blazing the trail for the iGaming sector as the industry continues with its rapid expansion.