IHC to Invest $2 Billion USD in Adani Group’s Green Subsidiaries

International Holdings Company, a conglomerate set up in the United Arab Emirates has confirmed that they will be will injecting $2 billion USD into three of Adani Group’s environmental conscience subsidiaries.

The three subsidiaries that are going to be funded are Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd. The split will be Rs. 3850 crores in the first two companies and Rs. 7700 crores in the latter.

The amount of stake the conglomerate are set to take over has not been revealed to the public but it has been confirmed that representatives of the two companies met yesterday and put pen to paper to finalise the deal.

In a joint statement released yesterday, the two companies’ spokesmen stated that both firms are devoted and dedicated to have a fruitful partnership which will grow with time, and that, the companies are looking to grow their joint business in South Asia, the Middle East and even in the African continent where they see massive potential.

A top official of the Adani Green Energy Ltd said that the two companies are looking to prioritize and grow in the sectors of sustainable growth, development and harnessing environmentally friendly energy. He described the partnership deal as historic and said that this will only strengthen the relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates.

The trio of subsidiaries are already at the summit of their respective industries. Not only are they so successful but also these companies are very heavy on and prioritize environmental, social and corporate governance which makes them all the more exciting and attractive to invest into and work with. Therefore, the International Holding Corporation’s funding will not only propel them to the next level but also lead the revolution into sustainable energy and have the luxury of having the first mover advantage.

A top brass of the IHC said the investment is planned to be long term and that India is one of the global leaders when it comes to clean energy innovation. Therefore, the potential to profit out of clean energy has never been higher. Both companies feel that India will be one of the leaders of clean energy and hence this investment is a milestone for the future of not only nation, but the world.

The entire process and partnership is set to be official in around a month once all approvals have been confirmed by the government.