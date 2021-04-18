IIT Delhi EV startup introduces ‘Hope’

Video Credits: Hindustan Times, YouTube

Geliose Mobility, an electric vehicle (EV) startup has introduced an electric vehicle called ‘HOPE’. The electric vehicle is capable of providing travel up to 75 km on a single charge and is extremely cost effective by running at mere 20 paise per km. this electric vehicle HOPE was launched on 18 March 2021.

The startup Geliose Mobility was founded by Aditya Tiwari. Thisstartup is also supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. “We wanted to build something that could be affordable to the masses, middle class families, students, and even delivery agents. This could be used for income sources [delivery agents] or for personal commute [last mile connectivity],” says Aditya Tiwari.

The starting price of this electric vehicle is Rs 46,999. This vehicle is fully equipped with all the necessary features that are currently embedded in vehicles which are available in the market at a higher cost. Aditya Tiwari wanted to develop a sustainable mobility vehicle which will be able to reduce the high pollution levels. He then came up with the electric vehicle “HOPE’.

This scooter is equipped with a battery management system, a data monitoring system and a paddle assist unit. Along with this, the scooter is extremely affordable with its per km cost of just twenty paise.

While speaking about the battery management system which has been developed fully in house Aditya Tiwari says “We take great pride in the battery management system that we have developed. It is one of the features that makes Hope unique. It gives the user an accurate estimation of what percentage battery is left, and also shows you the health of the battery.”

Another important feature of this scooter is that, it is able to charge the phone while on the go. The battery of this vehicle can be detached easily and is portable. The battery can easily be charged at home or at the office.

The battery is quick in getting charged. 3 hours and 10 minutes of charging, the battery will be charged up to 80 per cent. It takes four hours for the battery to get fully charged. Once the battery is fully charged, this scooter can go the distance of around 75 km. This scooter can reach the maximum speed of 25 km per hour.

Since this vehicle is coming under the exemption category, the user does not require having a driver’s license and this vehicle does not require any registration.

Speaking about the initial starting of this vehicle Aditya Tiwari says, “The initial motivation, when I started the company in 2017, was to create a positive impact on the rising air pollution and climate change issues that we have been grappling with. We looked into the future and have designed a scooter keeping those aspects in mind.”

With the help of a simple application this EV scooter can be connected to the internet and through that is able to easily access the data. Once the user logs into the application they get an access to the information such as the battery’s charge, speed, voltage, GPS location and also the number of trips this scooter has done do far.

For the future developments Aditya Tiwari’s Geliose Mobility is expected to expand to various other cities in India. The company has already bagged many orders from regions such as the southern part of India, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.