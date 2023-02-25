The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board plans to offer guidance for building crypto policies. All member countries will receive help from the board. IMF says that there is a need to regulate crypto better because it will help reduce the risks involved. At the same time, regulation can help take advantage of the potential that crypto has and harness it.

IMF on crypto regulation

The Board recently talked about a paper titled “Elements of effective policies for crypto assets.” The paper presents a framework that can help build a regulatory policy which is comprehensive and consistent. If all the member countries follow it, it will also bring us one step closer to a uniform global crypto regulation.

IMF says that crypto should not be given the status of legal tender or an official currency. This will protect the monetary sovereignty of the nation. Some other important points that IMF said were preventing excessive capital flow volatility and having clear crypto tax laws.

The framework also aims to establish a monitoring framework for crypto for invigilation by domestic agencies and international collaboration. This will enhance supervision and help reduce crime rates. The IMF board directors stressed that even though we haven’t seen the full benefits of crypto yet, for sure the risks associated with them have increased.