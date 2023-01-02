In China, businesses may “hire” a virtual employee for roughly $14k a year

Businesses in China are paying a lot of money for virtual workers in a variety of fields. Also including customer support and the entertainment sector. The number of virtual persons projects that tech company Baidu has worked on for clients has increased since last year, with prices ranging from as little as $2,800 to a staggering $14,300 yearly.

With machine learning, sound technology, and animation, virtual humans can sing, dance, and even engage in live-stream interaction. These virtual people have been spotted on the edges of the American internet. Still, they have been increasingly seen in Chinese cyberspace.

According to Li Shiyan, head of Baidu’s virtual people and robotics division, some customers of virtual people include state media, local tourism boards, and financial services businesses. He claimed that costs have decreased by roughly 80% since last year as technology has advanced. For example, a three-dimensional virtual human costs approximately 100,000 yuan ($14,300) a year, whereas a two-dimensional one costs 20,000 yuan.

According to Li, the virtual person market will continue to expand by 50% yearly through 2025.

China is making significant efforts to build virtual persons. Beijing City unveiled a strategy in August to increase the value of the municipal virtual persons market to more than 50 billion yuan by 2025.

In addition, the creation of one or two “leading virtual people businesses. “Along with operating revenues of at least 5 billion yuan each was also demanded by the local authorities. A thorough plan for incorporating more virtual reality, particularly in broadcasting, manufacturing. Moreover other industries, was published this fall by key government agencies. In addition, more economic digitalization, including in virtual and augmented reality, was called for in the nation’s most recent five-year plan, unveiled last year.

From a marketing perspective, much attention is paid to how virtual people can produce content. According to Sirius Wang, chief product officer and head of the Greater China marketplace at Kantar. The brands in China are searching for substitute spokesmen after numerous celebrities have received bad news for tax evasion.

According to a survey released by Kantar this fall, at least 36% of customers have seen a virtual influencer or digital star perform in the previous year. In addition, 21% of respondents had viewed a virtual person organizing an event or delivering the news.

China’s major tech firms have already worked on virtual human industry-related products.

App for streaming videos and games Bilibili was one of the first to popularise the idea of virtual persons.

The business hired the team behind Luo Tianyi, a virtual vocalist whose voice and image are entirely produced using technology. The engineers this year concentrated on employing artificial intelligence technology to enhance the voice texture of the virtual singer.