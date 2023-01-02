Super-rich people have created luxury bunkers; check out what’s inside

What would you do if you knew the end of the world was near? In movies about the end of the world, we have been fed many hypothetical scenarios. A nuclear attack, viral outbreak, or alien invasion plays major parts in the scenarios. Though the reasons are much more grounded and realistic, it occasionally makes us consider real-life circumstances. Tech billionaires are prepping for doomsday and buying luxury bunkers.

According to Douglas Rushkoff’s tell-all book, tech billionaires are constructing opulent doomsday shelters. In the upcoming book Survival of the Richest, scheduled for release this year, Rushkoff speaks with some of the super-rich who are purchasing secret homes to hide out in the event of social collapse.

These societal elites have a foolproof backup plan to keep them alive. But, simultaneously, the rest of the planet may go to hell, regardless of whether climate change or nuclear war will cause this final collapse.

Rushkoff frequently writes about the technological future and is well-known for his affiliation with early cyberpunk culture. He claimed he was invited to a distant resort to discuss the planet’s future. Instead, he discussed with five of the richest individuals in the world.

‘Aristocrat’ luxury bunkers with bowling alleys and indoor swimming pools. Another company, Vivos, sells luxurious underground homes with swimming pools, movie theatres, dining areas, and other facilities.

According to Rushkoff, these rich bunkers “provide an illusion of natural light, such as a pool with simulated sunshine garden portions, a wine cellar, and other amenities” in which the wealthy might feel at home. Other rich are reportedly buying private islands with helipads and ranches.