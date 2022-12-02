Log In Register
In Ireland, Intel staff offered unpaid leave in cost-cutting drive

Sumbul Farid
On Thursday, the Business post reported that as many as 2,000 employees at Intel Corp’s Irish operation have been given three months of unpaid leave as part of cost-cutting measures.

As per the report, staffers at Intel’s manufacturing division have been offered the unpaid leave as part of a “voluntary time off” program which is being carried out by the company.

Intel told Reuters in an emailed statement, adding that manufacturing talent represents an important element of its business in Ireland, saying, “Voluntary time off programs allow us an opportunity to reduce short term costs and offer employees attractive time off options.”

The company has approximately five thousand employees across Ireland.
The move comes as the chipmaker in October revealed its full-year profit and revenue forecast and warned it would slack off staff. Intel also said it would minimize costs in order to survive the macroeconomic uncertainties.

