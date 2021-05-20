SpaceX New Booster To Debut On Cargo Dragon 2’s Second Launch

Falcon 9 is used more than ten times now, all because of stage one booster, which lands back on earth after it is ejected from the capsule in the earth’s orbit. The new booster is known as B1067, which is to debut on Cargo Dragon 2’s second launch on June 3rd.

Previous boosters

The earlier prototype boosters didn’t stay long enough for it to be reused. The B1066 was the one which was used in this year’s launches by SpaceX till now. As SpaceX gets more boosters, they can launch more Starlink satellites into the sky.

With an aim to have thousands of satellites all over the earth’s orbit, they plan to provide high speed internet in rural and remote areas too.

If you recall, last month, B1067 looked much more like this…

There are various other prototypes in the booster as this booster came along. No doubt, this is a historic moment for the new booster, which is going to be used first time for Cargo Dragon 2’s launch in June.

Futermore, the other boosters include as the below ones. They also show the ones which can be used for satellites crew etc. In addition to that, from B1066, the further rockets are expected to have potential to be used 10-100 times.

Though the earlier boosters launch some Starlink satellites into the space, the Falcon 9 rocket was using only the B1066 till now. This new boosted brought to Florida will be the second booster used on the rocket.

There are total 26 boosters made by SpaceX, where each was at least able to go for a second launch. However, only couple of them made it till 6 or 7 times. Started with a booster numbered, B1001, the new booster B10067 is getting ready for it’s next month launch. Interestingly, some in between boosters like B1064 are yet to be used for the first time.

It is only with B1060, the booster were in fixable pieces with third launches, as mentioned, “refurbishing”.

And the B1067 is set to launch in September launch too, however, we are yet to see the progress with June’s launch.

Cargo Dragon 2 Launch

In early may, NASA invited media for the launch, where the mediapersons are to apply to attend the event. While the above mentioned booster is planned to use in this launch. Once the engineers asess the booster and say that it is not ready for the launch. Then, the B1067 is to be used in the October Falcon 9 Crew 3 launch.

Furthermore, the Crago Dragon 2 launch is under CRS Phase 2 contract. The Cargo Dragon is to be used for about 5 times, as decided by SpaceX. It is different from the Falcon 9, as it doesn’t have seats, cockpit controls, etc. It is specifically designed for the launch, so it has faster recover rate and can be refurbished quickly. This mission is schedules to end by July 2021, and splash down in Atlantic ocean.