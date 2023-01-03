Indian app developers ask a court to deny a stay on Google’s CCI appeal.

On January 3, Indian app developers and platforms argued that Google should not be granted a stay of proceedings against the Competition Commission of India by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) (CCI).

The competition commission fined Google last year for anti-cooperative practices after it failed to pay Rs 2,274.2 crore. Rohan Verma, the chief and executive director of MapmyIndia, informed India’s largest independent news service about the CCI rulings, which must be strictly followed.

The tribunal has yet to hear many of Google’s appeals against the CCI’s two orders.