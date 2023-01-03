The arrest of Andrew Tate sparks online rumors, memes, and supporters

Social media was inundated with memes and false information after influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania. He was detained on accusations of human trafficking and rape. These posts came from both critics and supporters of Tate.

Andrew Tate, 36, has more than 10 million followers across all platforms. Additionally he has gained notoriety for his virulently anti-feminist remarks on Twitch and YouTube. As of August 2022, videos of him on TikTok had received over 12 billion views.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, along with two other Romanian citizens. They allegedly recruited women by “misrepresenting their desire” to be in a romantic connection before transporting and housing them in Romania, according to a news statement from Romanian law enforcement concerning Tate’s detention.

According to law authorities, the women were then made to produce pornographic material that the organization planned to sell online. In the press release, Romanian authorities claimed they had spoken to six suspected victims. Tate has refuted the charges. The accusations come in response to Tate’s claims about his firm and a previously reported inquiry against him by Romanian authorities.

Tate claimed to have made a “multi-millionaire” through his “webcam studio” in Romania on a portion of his website that has since been deleted. The webpage page was saved in the Wayback Machine of the Internet Archive.

Andrew Tate has a history of making misogynistic sentiments

“My job was to meet a girl, go on a few dates, sleep with her, test if she’s quality, get her to fall in love with me to where she’d do anything I say, and then get her on webcam so we could become rich together,” the website read. A lawyer for Tate didn’t respond to a request for comment about his website description.

The news of Tate’s arrest has prompted a slew of defenders of the influencer. Influencers have used false information and conspiracy theories. They used it all to contest the veracity of the accusations against Tate, despite the seriousness of the claims and Tate’s history of making misogynistic sentiments. The incident has also sparked a surge of memes that make fun of it.

Another video featuring interview was posted

Tate’s arrest sparked widespread viral rumors, one of which claimed that Tate’s posting of a video in which Romanian pizza boxes are displayed helped Romania’s anti-organized crime organization, DIICOT, track out the contentious individual.

Tate and young climate campaigner Greta Thunberg were at odds when he tweeted the pizza box video. In a tweet directed at Thunberg on Tuesday, Tate mentioned his “33 cars” and their “enormous emissions.” On Wednesday, in his response, Thunberg made fun of Tate’s genitalia. Tate posted the pizza box-related video in reaction to Thunberg.

Posts that speculated that the pizza boxes in the video had been crucial in locating Tate soon went popular after Tate’s arrest. That didn’t stop the false information from spreading on Twitter and inspiring jokes, in any case.

Some Twitter users revived previous footage of Tate and made false claims that he had been released, which furthered the internet uncertainty on the specifics of Tate’s case. Millions of people saw another video that had already been taken down. The video featured a piece of a Tucker Carlson interview with Tate. It erroneously claimed that he had been let out of jail. Andre Tate and his brother were freed. The tweet incorrectly stated, “NO CHARGES.”