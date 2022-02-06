Indian couple sign their wedding vows on NFT with digital priest

People never cease to amaze you. I am saying this as an Indian couple from Pune sign their wedding vows on NFT with a digital priest. The name of the husband is Anil Narasipuram, and he was inspired to do this by the blockchain weddings happening in other nations. The NFT is a symbol of their eternal love, and it is now permanent on the Ethereum blockchain.

More about the blockchain wedding

Anil says that he read some articles on how other people are having their blockchain weddings in other countries, and that motivated him. At the wedding, the name of the digital priest was Anoop Pakki, and his task was to mint the wedding vows as an NFT. After the couple read the vows and the same was minted by the priest, within a few minutes, the transaction was complete, and the Anil and Shruti were announced, husband and wife.

The vow said that they won’t make any big promises but would try their best to make this work. The disagreements and conflict will also help them to grow and understand each other. Finally, they added, “We don’t expect to be the whole village for each other, but we will be by each other’s side, hand in hand, walking through this adventure, together.”

The NFT that was minted by the priest read, “This contract is between Shruti Sathian Nair, born March 17, 1988, and Anil Mohan Narasipuram, born October 11, 1986. The parties to this agreement are hereby declared husband and wife, on Nov 15, 2021, and to have to hold, in sickness and in health, for now, and in perpetuity.”

What does this mean?

The use of blockchain and NFTs in a marriage definitely seems something out of sci-fi. But it is actually an ingenious idea. Having engraved the vows into an NFT will make the wedding an eternal part of the blockchain. And since it is something new, they will have stories to tell to their future gen. If extremely lucky, someone might even bid on the NFT, though it is unlikely that it will be sold.

