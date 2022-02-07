India’s First Metaverse Reception

Weddings in India follow diverse traditions. They are given significant importance and celebrated with immense cheer and zeal. Unfortunately, the worsening conditions of today have forced us to change our methods of merrymaking and form new standards.

A Tamilian couple Janaganandhini Ramaswamy and Dinesh SP found themselves at crossroads when they had to curtail the number of attendees who could partake in the celebrations of their wedding. Dinesh works with IIT Madras as a project associate.

He likes to engage himself in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, which is the fundamental technology of Metaverse. He has also been mining Ethereuma since the past year, which is a form of cryptocurrency.

One day when Dinesh was scrolling through Youtube, he came across a video of Metaverse, which made him realize that this was a possibility that he hadn’t thought of. Metaverse just seems to be growing progressively and corporations including Microsoft, Facebook have also started to show their growing interests in this field. This is how he came to the conclusion of executing his matrimonial reception on Metaverse, which could also help in spreading awareness in India regarding this platform.

Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy successfully organized the nation’s first Hogwarts-themed nuptial reception on February 6, 2022, in Metaverse. They conducted a small intimate event where they tied the knot in Sivalingapuram village, followed by the virtual reception which was attended by all their friends and kinsfolk, comprising the bride’s deceased father as well.

The bride had lost her father last April. In order to amaze his bride with an unforgettable gift, Dinesh built his 3D avatar so that they could receive his blessings in the Metaverse.

The bride, Janaganandhini was confused at first and stunned at the idea of hosting a virtual reception. This new idea was far from her understanding which made her question the notion of the entirety. However, Dinesh, along with Vignesh Selvaraj, who is the CEO of a Chennai-based start-up, TardiVerse led this metaverse project with great success. TardiVerse has been evolved on the basis of Polygon Technology Blockchain.

Mr. Vignesh Selvaraj explained the steps of connecting to the event through the online website. The guests can simply adopt an avatar to represent themselves. Avatars of the newlywed and their family members as well as close friends were sketched out beforehand. The event involved a video telecast of the couple.

The CEO further stated that the theme was chosen by the newlyweds however they are more than capable of building an event around any other theme, including a traditional Indian one.

A demo session was convoked on January 25 to help those who are not knowledgeable enough in technology. It showed how smoothly the event could be attended just after a simple log-in via any desktop. The CEO stated that now that the video of the virtual reception has spread like wildfire, they have received lots of offers to conduct many more future events.

Metaverse is a digital world where humans and other inanimate objects are played by digital avatars which are free to interact with each other through simple controls.