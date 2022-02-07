Samsung Galaxy S22 series to come up with new value free gifts

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series looks to be no exception, as an early shop listing shows that the phones will contain the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. As shown in a Polish website uncovered by TechInsider, which also provides credit if you trade in your old phone. This offer looks to be available with the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra, but if you pre-order.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are not cheap at $199 / £219 / AU$349, but they are superb earbuds, as seen by our four-star rating. Of course, the listing (which has since been removed) could be incorrect, or different regions will receive different pre-order perks.

In any case, the ad also mentions a February 25 release date for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, a March 11 official release for other different variants, as well as a February 9 pre-order cutoff including all three. All of this corresponds to what we’ve heard from other sources.

Galaxy S22 Ultra's actual box got leaked! 👀 pic.twitter.com/jn8BGUrnl8 — Alvin (@sondesix) February 6, 2022

In other developments, a leaker identified as lanzk has shared a photograph of what looks to be the retail packaging for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Naver (a South Korean blogging site). The same source also provided a photo of a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on display at a retailer. The photos, which were shared more widely by @sondesix, don’t provide much new information, but the latter does offer us another look at that distinctive notch.

What else do we know so far?

When all three Samsung Galaxy S22 variants include a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, it will be a nice addition, but nothing out of the ordinary by Samsung’s norms. If you pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the UK, you could also get a free pair, which were brand revolutionary at the time, but they are now a year old, so that deal topped this one — however, the two lower S21 versions came with a less costly Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

However, as earlier said, pre-order freebies can differ on area, as many usually do, and the reality that almost all three appear to come with Buds Pro raises a red flag, since we’d expect the Ultra to receive a more premium pre-order gift than the other two models. In any case, it looks that pre-orders will begin on February 9, so we should soon find out what delights Samsung is providing.

Conclusion:

Samsung Galaxy S22 series definitely will be coming up with some stunning features and specifications however, it will be quite exciting to see how the new Galaxy S22 series will be competing against other massive flagships like Apple iPhone 14 series, OnePlus 10 Series as well.

