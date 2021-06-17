Inside View Of SpaceX Starship Factory As Shared By Elon Musk

SpaceX Starship developments are being observed from time to time. From when the prototype was built in the Starship factory in December 2020 to when the Starship flew 10km high and recovered successfully. Now, as Elon musk shares the top view and a closer view, let us recollect the recent developments of Starship.

Starship updates

From the past six months, the development in the Starship factory had many updates. The following as the recent Starship updates-

Ceramic heat Sheild and mini Bakery deliveries – 16 June 2021 (or before)

Starship Orbital Launch debut – 14th June 2021

The launch tower grows more than half of previous height – 13th June 2021

A massive 12m (40 ft) wide water tank transported – 9th June 2021

Two New starship engine tests- 5th June 2021

There are only the latest updates. This year SpaceX team has been working consistently on both Falcon 9 launches and Starship development. Alongside the Deimos launchpad, SpaceX floating launchpad is being developed.

Elon Musk posted the view of their work done so far on Starship. Being a night view, it definitely looks beautiful and keeps up the viewer’s curiosity about the Starship factory.

From the top of Starbase high bay pic.twitter.com/kRtJBrwrqW — Elon Musk, the 2nd (@elonmusk) June 15, 2021

In the video, he says, “SpaceX is building a futuristic bar at the top of the high bay with 360-degree windows and a glass floor looking down on the rocket factory.”

Prototypes history

SpaceX’s philosophy, most known, “test, fly, fail, fix, repeat” worked for the company very well so far. Especially as they are focused on reducing the costs for launches. Starship SN9 was the first prototype developed by SpaceX which arrived at the test stand with engines. Then came SN4, a full-scale prototype, which passed the cryogenic proof test.

However, Starhopper was the initial test vehicle. It was completed in January 2019 and the testing ran from March to August. However, eventually, they had to move to another prototype. Then the testing took place with low altitude prototypes and high altitude prototypes. The high-altitude prototypes include SN9 and SN10. In January 2021 the SN9 test flight took place at 10km altitude. Which was when it fell diagonally to the ground and exploded.

Later they tested SN10 with three raptor engines, however, it exploded several minutes after the Starship landed.

Eventually, the successful landing took place with SN15. However, the SN20 Starship is expected to take over orbital launches by as early as June 2021. (which may delay depending upon SpaceX’s progress.)

Below is the most recent view of Starship’s development as posted by Elon musk.

Stacking Super Heavy Aft Section pic.twitter.com/itydacQ4hM — Elon Musk, the 2nd (@elonmusk) June 15, 2021

Furthermore, SpaceX plans to transform Boca Chica into a resort and spaceport. It would enable the employees to enjoy and work in the area. As the company wrote in its job listing in 2020, “SpaceX is committed to developing revolutionary space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets. Boca Chica Village is our latest launch site dedicated to Starship, our next-generation launch vehicle. SpaceX is committed to developing this town into a 21st-century Spaceport.”