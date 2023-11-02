Insider Look into Leaked Details on Apple Watch’s 2024 Plans

It’s not too long since we saw the all-new Apple iPhone, the iPhone 15 series, making its way to release to the public. Well, things are going ups and downs for Apple, be it from getting into heating issues to the showing of a plain black screen in the camera app. Don’t worry, Apple has also got you covered, and soon, bugs will be fixed. Besides this, we have some other best leaks that reveal what’s next for Apple. Apple has a lot of products in its timeline. However, the most anticipated product within the timeline is their Apple Watches.

Apple Watches are among the most awaited products from Apple. Right after the latest launch events, we have some new leaks from a famous Apple tipster named Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, who shed more light on the details of the upcoming watch in 2024.

What’s New You Will Get in the Apple Watch 2024?

Since the official launch of the Apple Watch for 2024 is many months away, but already we have leaks sharing that Apple has also set some plans and is working on execution where it’s expected that the next Apple Watch will possibly go into mass production in the first quarter of 2024 itself.

Wondering what’s new? Apple’s vision for Smartwatches has remained the same, which is to offer the best class “Health features” to its users, and the same will be applied to next year’s watches, where we will be getting to see some promising developments in health monitoring capabilities, says Gurman.

To be more specific about the next upcoming features, here we have got you covered with a detailed overview.

1. Blood Pressure Sensing

Apple is more known for its amazing innovations! Every year, we have seen Apple making things better and more accessible thanks to their new hardware and software to make the impossible possible.

Similarly, by bringing all the essential health trackers to your wrist, Apple has started testing out their dedicated sensors, which will offer maximum accuracy in detecting blood pressure levels. This sensor will be more advanced than the initially released sensor, where with this sensor, you will get some additional health-related information, too.

2. Sleep Apnea Detection

Apple is also working on integrating the support for Sleep Apnea Detection, where the smartwatch will continuously track sleeping patterns and breathing to use that data and predict the overall health condition of its owner.

3. Integration of AirPods as Hearing Aids

Apple’s next step towards expanding its ecosystem! Apple’s AirPods, among the high-quality earbuds from Apple, will be getting the functionality to integrate with the Apple Watches to counter hearing aid issues. This new move will also help Apple to make its first appearance in the growth of the hearing aid market.

4. Integration with VisionPro Headset

VisisonPro integration will be among the visionary projects for the Cupertino giant. With the expansion to new products within the ecosystem, we strongly expect that similar health features will be integrated into the new VR headset of Apple, and it will also be linked to the Apple Watches to offer some other health-related features.

When Will the Next Apple Watch Launch?

Currently, there is no official update, but looking at the previous launches where the previous Apple Watch 9 series was launched on the 22nd of September, we expect the same with next year’s Apple Watch, too. However, we will be updating you with more fresh leaks about the watches in the coming future.

