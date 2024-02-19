Dogs using the Apple Vision Pro reel video have gone viral, leaving all tech and dog lovers stunned.

Apple Vision Pro, the biggest innovative launch for the Cupertino-based giant, made its way to launch finally after a year of wait in February, and right after the release, we can see the whole new world of VR and AR moving to the next level.

This new tech’s overall adaptability has been moving upward, and many buyers have been sharing where the Apple Vision Pro is being used. This is where the video of a golden doodle dog named Brodie from the @brodiethatdood Instagram channel went viral, showing Brodie using the all-new Apple Vision Pro; here is everything you need to know.

Brodie the dog using Apple Vision Pro wins fans hearts

Right after the launch, we covered articles sharing how the buyers used the all-new Apple Vision Pro headgear, from the people using it on trains to rods and even in Tesla cars with autopilot.

The famous brodiethatdood Instagram channel emerged from all these videos, showing the golden doodle dog, Brodie, trying out the recently released Apple Vision Pro.

The reel video, which has sparked the attention of many, showed Brodie performing many activities with the Apple Vision Pro where you can see her jamming on DJ and also trying to outperform outdoor activities like fetching the ball while indoors but showing the outdoors and giving the experience of being on the moon within the Apple Vision Pro headgear.

The Instagram channel, which has over a million followers, already has a fantastic fan base. With this Apple Vision Pro video release, many fans shared that Brodie could use the all-new Apple Vision Pro quickly and adapt to the new tech. Fans shared mixed reactions to the video released.

You can watch the latest released Instagram reel showing Brodie using the all-new Apple Vision Pro headgear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brodie The Goldendoodle (@brodiethatdood)

What’s your though about this video? Share your thoughts in the commen section down below.

All about Apple Vision Pro headgear

Apple Vision Pro headgear first made its way to a public appearance at WWDC in June 2023. During the launch, it was said that to get to see this innovative tech, we would have to wait for about a year or so, and with Apple keeping their word, they launched the new Apple Vision Pro.

Regarding the specification side for the Apple Vision Pro headgear, the Cupertino-based giant has given the tagline “deliver phenomenal compute performance.”. He has kept out to their promise, too.

The Apple Vision Pro uses 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones to offer the best features and performance. Getting inputs and processing needs a source that is quite powerful, and this is where Apple has added two of its powerful chipsets as the source: the all-new M2 processor combined with the new R1 chipset where the newly developed R1 chipset and the previously launched flagship chipset, the M2 processor works in combined to process the input.

Talking about the M2 processor, where you get the M2 processor, which has a total of 8 cores 4 are performance cores and 4 are efficiency cores, and also has a dedicated ten cores GPU.

Moving to the storage side, right now you get the Vision Pro coming with at least 256GB of internal storage, however the Vision Pro developer kits holders, you get upto 1TB of storage too.

Moving inside, you get a high performance eye tracking system inside which uses a combination of cameras and ring of LEDS which will projecting light on your eyes.

For the people who are having eyesight, they can take advantage of the all-new EyeSight features which will set the perspective of the Vsinio Pro according to the eye vision. On the battery side, you get the Vision Pro offering an overall battery backup of 2 hours and also the headgear can be used while being plugged in too.

