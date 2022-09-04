Instagram removes Pornhub’s Account

According to recent reports, Instagram has removed Pornhub’s account from its platform. Read the entire article to more about this news piece.

Statements given by people and organizations

“Instagram has made the right decision by cutting ties with Pornhub, and now joins Visa, Mastercard, Discover, PayPal, Grant Thornton, Heinz, Unilever, Roku, and many other companies in rejecting to do business with Pornhub, a site infamous for monetizing the sex trafficking and criminal sexual abuse of countless victims including children,” Mickelwait told the Daily News in an email Saturday. “It is worth remembering that it’s illegal in the United States according to the Trafficking Victim’s Protection Act to knowingly benefit from a sex trafficking venture,” she added, urging other companies to do the same. “Now, it’s finally time for Google search, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Reflected Networks to follow suit.” “Instagram was right to remove Pornhub from its platform for violating its community standards given the increasing reports of Pornhub hosting child sexual abuse material, sex trafficking, filmed rape, and non-consensual videos and images. Instagram served as a distribution partner with this criminal enterprise, helping to push millions to their website, including children,” the group’s CEO, Dawn Hawkins, said in a statement Saturday.“We are grateful that Instagram has heard the voices of sexual abuse survivors who have been personally harmed by Pornhub’s insatiable appetite for profit,” Hawkins added.

About Instagram

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps. It is owned by Meta. This app mainly focuses on giving people a platform to share their personal and professional lives. Through their app, They wish to bring different communities of the world closer. They want to help people make long-lasting connections that will last for a lifetime. this app introduces new features from time to time so that people can express themselves in the most innovative and creative of ways.

About Pornhub

Pornhub is one of the most popular adult platforms across the world. It is among the most visited sites on the internet. It website was launched in the year 2007 and it has also been blocked by sevral countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanks and many others. This website generates content which is related to porn only. Pornhub has faced a lot of lawsuits but in the ned, it one of the most successful and most accessed website in the world. It is owned by MindGeek.