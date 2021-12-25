Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra tipped with 108MP camera sensor with AI enhancements

The style and positioning of the camera on the future Samsung flagship smartphones were revealed in leaked launch posters for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Now, a fresh leak exposes a few more facts about the future Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s cameras and capabilities, and here they are.

Samsung Galaxy S22 to feature some new camera improvements

A screenshot from the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera UI has been provided by IceUniverse, a well-known smartphone leakster. The screenshot indicates that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a huge 108MP primary camera with a 3:4 aspect ratio that will shoot images.

In the 108MP mode of S22 ultra, a new button appears in the lower right corner of the page, which is the AI detail enhancement button. After opening it, your photos have more details, colors and brightness than ordinary 108MP. pic.twitter.com/QAhJTbUa36 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 23, 2021

According to source, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera UI will include an AI detail enhancement option. When compared to ordinary 108MP photographs shot on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, this will help you capture more detail, colour, and brilliant photos.

There’s no word yet on whether this function will be exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra or will also be accessible on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which features a 108MP main camera. It’s worth noting that taking a 108MP shot in this unique AI mode is likely to result in significantly larger files, and the device may take a few seconds to analyze the image.

With each generation of the Galaxy S series of smartphones, Samsung has added new features and capabilities, and this trend is set to continue with the future S22 series of devices. The normal Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, are likely to enable similar functionalities, but at a lower resolution of 64MP.

When will Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch officially?

By the end of January or early February 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones should be available in India and throughout the world. These smartphones would be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, with at least 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will come preloaded with Android 12 OS with Samsung’s One UI 4, which is a proprietary skin. The Galaxy S22 series of smartphones is estimated to cost around the same as the Galaxy S21 series.

