Intel expands in India, unveils new design and engineering centre

The world’s biggest semiconductor microprocessor manufacturer, Intel is planning to enlarge the company’s design and engineering footmark in India.

On June 24 the computer processor corporation opened a new center that is expanded over two buildings and covers a total of 453,000 sq ft. This working place can board around 2,000 staff. This will help in boosting modernized architecture and manufacturing services in customers, data centers, the Internet of Things, etc.

The Union Minister of State for electronics and information after he dropped by the campus of the microprocessor manufacturer said that he walked inside the grounds of Intel after several years. The Union Minister of State was there to inaugurate the new advanced facility of the firm.

The present Union Minister of State was chosen by the father of the Pentium chip, Vinod Dham to become the chief design engineer and CPU architect at the computer processor manufacturer for 1986-91 in the United States. But then he came back to the country to seek entrepreneurship.

He also said that during the period of his service when Intel was being established the workers and the management lived and labored a lot more miserly. There were only a few workplaces with dark-colored carpeting and terrible orange-colored chambers. However, the workers and management of Intel had this feeling that they can achieve it within themselves which kept them going.

The new center has resources that comprise operations based on the Internet of Things such as desk-booking platforms, real-time room occupancy indicators, etc. A 70,000 sq ft floor is allotted for extremely advanced R&D laboratories for the architecture and authorization of silicon. The lab exhibits a large number of conveniences for the staff including around 50 video-enabled meeting cabins, breakout zones, and many more.

In India, Intel has the broadest architecture and manufacturing business concern after the United States, which includes its services in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. There is a total of 9 such centers of Intel in the country out of which 8 are in Bengaluru and 1 in Hyderabad.

The chief of Intel India and vice-president of Intel Foundry Services, Nivruti Rai said the company is striving very intently with the governing body of the nation and it is also exhibiting a few of the modernizations that the semiconductor manufacturer is making in the country.

He further added that Intel is attempting to establish resolutions where the rural areas of India will be able to access 3G, 4G, and 5G networks at a low cost and in an extensible way.