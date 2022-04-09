Intel has a separate dedicated program to replace ‘Intel Inside’ stickers

If you possess a PC or a laptop with an Intel processor, you’ve probably seen the distinctive “Intel Inside” holographic sticker, which indicates the CPU model of your device. While the sticker may be unimportant to you, Intel takes its branding and marketing tactics very seriously.

And it is the reason behind the company’s specialized initiative, through which you may acquire a fresh new Intel Inside sticker for free. Check out the specifics down below.

All about Intel Inside Logo Label Program

It is not uncommon for firms such as Intel to promote their goods by placing high-quality stickers on PCs and laptops that use their components. Rival firms such as AMD and Nvidia employ holographic stickers to showcase their goods within computer systems as well.

Unlike other firms, however, Intel offers a specific “Intel Inside” Logo Label program that sends suitable Intel Inside stickers to consumers who have lost or damaged the sticker that came with their device.

It was just found by a Redditor who purchased a used Intel CPU without the stickers.

The Reddit user “always loved the stickers” and began looking for methods to obtain one for the used CPU. After doing some research, the Redditor discovered Intel’s Logo Label program and enrolled to receive a new sticker.

And the business did give him a fresh new Intel Inside sticker with the user’s CPU model (Core i9) on it, as well as a thank you card. Check out the Reddit thread linked below.

Furthermore, the Redditor praised the sticker’s quick delivery (it arrived in three days) and remarked that Intel’s sticker replacement service is “FedEx Fast.”

Here is how you can enroll for Intel Inside Sticker replacement?

If you have an Intel-powered PC or laptop but don’t have the holographic sticker, Intel will replace it for free. To do so, go to the official Intel Inside Label Logo program page on the company’s website and fill out a registration form with the necessary information.

During the registration procedure, you will be required to show proof of ownership, such as a bill, receipt, or packing slip for a system powered by an Intel CPU. Intel may also contact you to check the item before shipping the sticker. What do you think about the new initiative program led by Intel! Do share your views and opinions about it with us.

Also Read: