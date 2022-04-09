Twitter employee said on Slack that staff would be subject of HR investigation if they tweeted like Elon Musk

An employee of the social media platform Twitter, made a statement on the Slack channel of the company. The employee said that staff would be the subject of an investigation conducted by HR if they were found tweeting like Elon Musk. The Tesla founder currently owns 9% of the company. He went on to enquire if board members would face the same investigation if they took a similar step.

This inquiry came somewhat ahead of an internal Twitter AMA, or an “ask me anything” session which is mainly a question-answer round. On Thursday, Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal told employees about it, additionally stating that Musk would be present there. A spokesperson of the company stated that Musk would join CEO Agrawal for the AMA with the employees, without divulging any further details.

Authorised reporters gained access to certain messages from employees. The workers appeared worried about the Tesla CEO’s new role in Twitter’s board of directors. Moreover, leaders went on to state that Agrawal remained “the tiebreaker” when it came to decisions regarding the social media company.

“Quick question: If an employee tweeted some of the things Elon tweets, they’d likely be the subject” of an investigation from HR, according to a Slack message viewed by The Post. “Are board members held to the same standard?”

Just last month itself, Musk visibly criticised Twitter for its inability to “adhere to free speech principles” and disregarding democracy. On the other hand, Agrawal welcomed Musk to the board in a Tweet on the platform on Tuesday, April 5. Musk responded to it mentioning how he looked forward to “working with Parag,” along with the Twitter board to make crucial “improvements to Twitter” in the upcoming months.

The Tesla CEO is an active user of the platform, and his various outspoken comments on it have given rise to controversies. Notably, Musk challenged Putin last month to a single combat over the Ukrainian war. Similarly, he mentioned on Twitter that he would sell Tesla stock and donate its proceeds. He stated that he would do so if the United Nations’s World Food Programme could confirm that $6 billion from the billionaires of the world would actually solve hunger crisis.

Moreover, his comments went on to even launch an investigation when he posted a tweet stating he was taking Tesla private. This led to the US SEC suing for it, alleging him of making “false and misleading statements. Though, it led to many more issues, he initially with the commission for $40 million.