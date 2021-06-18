Interest Expressed By 13 Companies To Set Up Data Centres In Noida

A total of more than 13 firms, including both Indian as well as international firms, have expressed a great deal of interest in setting up Data Centres in the city of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, India. The firms are ready to make an investment of a total of more than ₹22,000 Crores.

The major investors of the project include the Adani Group, the Hiranandani Group, Indospace Capital Advisors, NTT Global Data Centres from the UK along with STT GDC from Singapore.

Among all the top investors, the Hiranandani Group is the one to invest the most in this group project with almost ₹6,000 Crores. The next up, with the major investment, is the Adani Group, which is in the process of setting up two centres of 50MW each, whose combined investment will be ₹4,900 Crores. Third in the top list of investors is Indospace Capital Advisors with the investing capacity of ₹1,500 Crores, followed by the International companies of NTT Global Data Centres from the UK, investing ₹1,500 Crores too and then Singaporean STT GDC with an investment of ₹1,100 Crores.

Along with the companies mentioned above, other companies like Brookfield Asset Management, Canada, Sify Technologies, CTRLS Data Centres, Web Works, RBDC Pte, Singapore and Mantra Data Centres, Spain, have also promised investments and helps in making the project a success.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), in a report entitled ‘2020 India Data Centre Market Update’, has said that it is expected of the NCR-Delhi to emerge as a new data centre hotspot as the IT demand from the government seems to increase in the future.

As per the situation today, most of the Data Centres and Hubs of the companies are based in the cities of Mumbai, Chennai, NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The report in which JLL gave a statement said- “As the data centre landscape continues to evolve, the industry is expected to grow exponentially to reach 1,007 MW by 2023 from its existing capacity of 447 MW,” it said, adding that with the growing reliance on digital connectivity, demand is likely to ramp up further due to the imminent rollout of 5G rollout, IoT-linked devices, data localisation and cloud adoption. “India’s data centre sector will require an investment of $3.7 billion over the next three years to fulfil the 6 million sq. ft. greenfield development opportunity for the industry.”

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a United Kingdom based global commercial real estate service company. It currently has offices in around 80 countries.