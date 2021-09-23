iOS 15 stuck on the Update Requested? Here’s How To Fix It

Apple launched iOS15 version on Sept 22, people instantly try to download it to enjoy the latest functions. Due to this, Apple servers are overloaded, and users are stuck on the “Update Requested” screen. That is not a big problem but can block your features if not solved on time. If your iPhone is stuck on the update requested screen, and you don’t know what to do, don’t worry; we have the perfect solution for you. In this article, we will provide you with some ways that you can use to solve iOS 15 stuck on the update requested.

Method 1. Make Sure You’re Connected To Wi-Fi

It can be annoying to see your iPhone suck at software updates. Most people get this error because they don’t have a strong Wi-Fi connection and can’t connect to Apple’s servers. To resolve this problem, make sure your internet is working correctly. You can go to your iPhone’s settings, and from there, you can check your Wi-Fi connection.

In case you don’t have a stable connection, we would recommend you try a different network. If this method didn’t work for you, check another way mentioned below.

Method 2. Try To Hard Reset Your iPhone

If your iPhone is stuck on the update requested screen, there is another way that you can try to fix it. This method is simple and works almost every time. The method which we are talking about is Hard Reset, which can quickly solve many iOS issues. However, keep in mind that there are many ways of doing it, as it depends on the iPhone you are using. Let’s see how you can Force Reset your iPhone.

iPhone 8 or Earlier:

At the same time, press and hold the power button until you see a slider.

Now, turn off the slider by dragging it to the right side.

To get the Apple logo, again press and hold the power button. Your iPhone will restart again.

iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus: For iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, you can follow the steps below.

At least, hold and press two buttons; power and volume down for 10 seconds

After seeing the Apple logo, release both of them.

iPhone 6s and Earlier:

To Force Reset iPhone 6s or earlier, here is what you should do.

Press the home and power button. Make sure to hold both of them at the same time.

Hold the two buttons for 10 seconds until you see the Apple logo.

This method will resolve your iPhone software update stuck issue.

Method 3. Free Space on Your iPhone

Another reason why your software is not updating could be due to the storage. Therefore, make sure to check your space before updating the device. To check the storage, follow the procedure below.

Open your iPhone’s Settings.

Now, click the “General” option.

Select “iPhone Storage” and check your storage details. If there is no space left, delete the unwanted files and try updating again.

Method 4. Update iPhone with iTunes

You can easily update iOS 15 with iTunes. Don’t know how? Follow the procedure below.

Download and open iTunes on your PC. After that, connect your iPhone using a USB cable. Make sure to use the original one to avoid any issues.

In the left column, you will see your device information.

Now, click the “Update” option and wait until the process is completed.

Method 5. Fix iOS 15 stuck on the Update Requested With Tenorshare ReiBoot

If your iOS 15 is stuck on the update requested, you can efficiently resolve this problem using a third-party application named Tenorshare ReiBoot. It is a user-friendly application that can fix all your iOS 15 issues in no time. We recommend using the Standard Repair method because it is easy to follow and doesn’t remove your data. Here is how you can use Tenorshare ReiBoot software.

Step 1: Download and install the ReiBoot application on your PC. You can easily get the latest version from the official website. Once you have installed it, click the “Start” button.

Step 2: On the screen, you will see two options; Deep Repair and Standard Repair. You have to click the “Standard Repair” option as it can fix all issues without deleting your data.

Step 3: In the next step, you will be asked to download the Firmware Package. Don’t worry; this package is safe to download. You can start the downloading by clicking the “Download” option and selecting the location.

Note: If the downloading fails, you can add the package manually.

Step 4: Once the firmware package is downloaded, click the “ Start Standard Repair” option.

The process will take a few minutes, so wait until it is completed. Once it is done, you will see the message on your screen.

Method 6. Delete The Software Update

After trying all the ways, if your iPhone is stuck on the update requested, it is good to delete the software update. To do that, go to your Settings, click General. You will be moved to iPhone Storage. Now click on the “Software Update” option and select “Delete Update.”

Method 7. Reset All Settings

Sometimes resetting the settings can also fix many iOS issues. Here is how you can reset your iPhone’s setting.

Go to “Settings” and tap General.

Scroll down a bit, and you will see the Transfer or Reset iPhone option.

You will be moved to the reset page, where you must select the Reset All Settings option.

Enter your passcode and confirm the Reset option again.

Within a few seconds, your settings will be reset.

Method 8. Put Your iPhone In DFU Mode

The last method you can try to fix iOS 15 stuck on the update requested is by putting your iPhone in DFU mode. This method will erase your code and will update the device automatically to the latest iOS 15 version. However, make sure to backup your data first before trying this procedure.

Conclusion

These were some of the simple and effective ways that you can try to fix the iPhone stuck on the update requested screen. Tenorshare ReiBoot is recommended as it offers a reliable and efficient way to resolve the iOS 15 issues within a few minutes.