iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max: The Photographer’s iPhone

Many of you must be wondering about the “Pro” in the iPhone 12 Pro variants. Pretty much everything introduced with the iPhone 12 and 12 mini is new, so what is left to be “Pro” after that. Apple says wait, the iPhone for the professionals this year is the powerful iPhone 12 Pro and the massive iPhone 12 Pro Max. The biggest highlight about the “Pro” variants is the triple camera system which is taken even further a notch with the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Display:

The iPhone 12 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is apparently the same size as the iPhone 12. The form-factor is thinner and smaller than the iPhone 11 which also measures the same screen size. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone ever made with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display opposed to the 6.5-inch screen of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, introduced last year.

Design:

These beautiful and vibrant displays are protected by Apple and Corning’s “Ceramic Shield” which Apple claims is up to four times tougher than any smartphone glass ever.

The iPhone is surrounded by surgical grade stainless steel as opposed to the recycled aluminium frame of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini variants. The frame looks shiny and elegant in hand.

Not just this, the design also incorporates water resistance and these models are IP68 water-resistant. Dipped your phone for an underwater shot? No worries now.

Apple has introduced four new finishes for the “Pro” iPhones: Graphite, Gold, Silver and newest Pacific Blue.

5G Connectivity:

5G is here on iPhones for the very first time in history and this is what makes this year’s launch special along with new design changes. 5G will enable faster wireless connectivity and download speeds on iPhone 12 Pros. The performance boost will be noticed significantly and users will have access to high-speed internet of up to 3.5 GB/Sec download speeds, that too in moderately populated places which is a major improvement from last year’s iPhone 11 line-up.

Performance:

A14 Bionic is a brand new chip developed by Apple which is used universally on all variants of the iPhone 12 line-up. It is the first, five-nanometre chip in the silicon industry which is an industry-leading fact about this year’s iPhones. The iPhone 12 Pro models support Dolby Vision recording and ProRaw photography which can be accessed and used from the iPhone’s Photos app itself. The A14 Bionic is very powerful and it does not compete with any other smartphone chip at the moment.

The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro models are fitted with a LiDar scanner which was introduced with the iPad Pro last year. LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging and is used in Augmented Reality and in the iPhone; it will improve photography by making use of “Deep fusion”. LiDAR in lay man’s terms creates a depth map of a room or an enclosure by analysing the reflected light from the objects present in that enclosure.

Camera:

The triple camera module on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max is the main highlight about the

“Pro” features. Night mode is now available in all three camera’s which will help in capturing incredible low light photos and videos. When this feature is combined with the LiDAR scanner, photography and videography takes another turn. As per Apple, the wide-angle camera lets in 27% more light than the previous generation iPhones. The use of LiDar in this camera set up is that it enhances the speed of auto-focus when the iPhone is shooting in low light.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max leaps even higher by including a 47% larger sensor in the Max model which dramatically improves the light intake while capturing pictures. Apple has introduced a new OIS system which moves the sensor and not the lens while shooting and this enhances stability in shots. The telephoto lens lets the user zoom in better than before as it has been upgraded to a new 65mm lens.

There are other new features which are exclusive for the “Pro” models of the iPhone 12 line-up, as the introduction of Apple ProRaw. This feature will give the creators an insane amount of control over their creativity. For the first time in the history of iPhones, support for Dolby Vision Recordings is provided with 60 times more vibrancy than normal. Apart from this, MagSafe is here with magnets fitted inside the iPhone for snappier wireless charging and other uses.

Price of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max: