The iPhone 12 presented for the current year accompanies Wi-Fi 6, however Barclays experts anticipate the iPhone 13 arrangement coming next September will come with the Wi-Fi 6E norm.

While it may be too early to even talk about it, but the news was too exciting to keep it to ourselves.

Wi-Fi 6E accompanies the highlights of Wi-Fi 6 however stretches out into the 6 GHz recurrence band, offering offering increased bandwidth and less interference for the devices that could support it.

Wi-Fi 6E could be coming to the Apple iPhone 13: Barclays analysts believe Wi-Fi 6E connectivity is coming to the Apple iPhone 13 next year. https://t.co/sm1csMIEUe — Latest Tech (@latest8pc) December 21, 2020

According to Jon Prosser (reliability: 88.46%) and Barclays analysts, Apple is said to be considering the addition of Wi-Fi 6E in the iPhone 13 lineup. pic.twitter.com/ZHuj3VsrJq — Apple Scoop (@AppleScoop) December 19, 2020

#Apple has introduced its new #iPhone 13, the great addition of Wi-Fi 6E very well predicts the excellent change in #technology.

What’s new in the upcoming #iPhone_13 series? Know here: https://t.co/mrkEt0fc19 pic.twitter.com/FlkZ2lhKhN — Psymobile Official (@psymobile) December 20, 2020

A WiFi 6 empowered device, similar to the current-gen iPhone 12 and even the more established iPhone SE and iPhone 11, uphold just 2.4GHz and 5GHz groups. A WiFi 6E empowered device would uphold the more up to date 6GHz band, alongside 2.4GHz and 5GHz groups.

While the norm for WiFi 6 is yet to be distributed, the 6GHz band will acquire quicker information speeds (up to 9.6Gbps) and more extensive channels for a quicker network.

iPhone 13 may come soon or not, it’s memes are already here

iPhone 13 – Only Handset

iPhone 14 – Only User Manual

iPhone 15 – Only Box https://t.co/IfqzWR48Zw — Divyanshu Bhardwaj (@DivyanshuB10) December 11, 2020

Me as a picker : Na me go use this 12pro max😒 wait for iPhone 13 pic.twitter.com/BJoXJfHlpn — pencil✏️ (@lhe_kan) December 14, 2020

fuck they talkin about iPhone 13 i barley got this 12 !!! pic.twitter.com/EQBhoDdCgE — díego ஐ (@cokedoutdiegoo) December 14, 2020

The war between Android and iPhone never gets old