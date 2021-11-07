iPhone 13’s Face ID stops working after third-party repair

Ever since it hit stores around two months ago, the latest Apple iPhone model has seen its sales skyrocket as millions of people across the globe try to get their hands on the device. But now, those same people are in for rather a nasty shock, as a report by iFixit has revealed that the iPhone 13’s Face ID stops working following a third-party repair.

The report talks of a major change in the design of the model, calling it a “new screen repair trap” that has the capacity to “change the repair industry forever.”

Apple Services Toolkit Needed for Repair

It has been found that the new model has a small chip at the bottom of its screen, which acts as a microcontroller and attaches the iPhone 13 to its display. In the event of a repair, the chip needs to be told to pair with the new screen, but this is only possible through the Apple Services Toolkit 2, a proprietary service that requires Apple’s consent.

If one fails to pair the microcontroller with the new display, then their iPhone’s Face ID stops working, displaying an error message which reads, ‘Unable to activate Face ID on this iPhone.” The catch is that this problem arises even if the new display is a genuine Apple one, making the pairing step rather seem unnecessary. In fact, iFixit notes that ideally, keeping Face ID working even with the new display should have been “easier than ever” in iPhone 13, seeing as how the scanner and display are two completely different entities altogether.

Eliminating Choice and Competition

The report adds that the change is an unprecedented one, with screen and display repair being some of the most common repairs in the industry. And now, it seems like Apple is out to cut the industry off “at the knees,” with what appears to be “one fell swoop.”

Moreover, the move can have far-reaching implications for iPhone 13 owners. For starters, the change has pretty much eliminated the option of third-party repair, so those without an Apple store might face problems. What’s more, now there’s no telling what prices Apple decides on for the repair, having eliminated competition. Maybe it’s time everyone gets an AppleCare+ insurance (that costs $200pa) for their devices, seeing as how the company already charges a whopping $600 for glass replacements on iPhone 11 Pro Max models that are out of warranty.

Source: Forbes