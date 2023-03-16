Everything you need to know about ChatGPT-4

Recently, OpenAI, an AI research laboratory based in San Francisco, announced the launch of its latest AI chatbot, GPT-4.

This advanced chatbot has the capability of handling both text and image input, making it more technologically advanced than its predecessor, GPT-3.5. The launch of GPT-4 is expected to usher in a new era of artificial intelligence and its impact on the world.

According to OpenAI, GPT-4 is more creative and collaborative than its predecessor, ChatGPT, which was released in 2022.

It can handle multiple tasks, such as generating, editing, and collaborating with users on various technical and creative writing tasks, including composing songs, creating screenplays, and analyzing the writing style of a user.

This new AI system has the potential to revolutionize various fields and bring about significant advancements in technology.

GPT-4, the latest AI chatbot released by OpenAI, stands out from other artificial intelligence systems and chatbots because of its unique ability to accept images as inputs. This feature allows users to source images for various purposes, such as generating captions, classification, and analyzing complex images.

With the ability to comprehend and analyze almost 25,000 words, GPT-4 also enables users to work on extensive projects that involve a large number of words.

This article will examine the preliminary feedback from users regarding the new GPT-4, which is currently exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and creators, and only accessible through a waitlist.

We will explore the distinctive features and capabilities of this artificial intelligence chatbot.

From an idea on paper to a website

A researcher from OpenAI demonstrated the capabilities of the GPT-4 AI system by creating a website solely based on a drawing in their notebook.

gpt-4 can turn your napkin sketch into a web app, instantly. we are deep into uncharted territory here.pic.twitter.com/V5HtYHgS6u — Siqi Chen (@blader) March 14, 2023

The researcher took a photo of the drawing using their mobile device and shared it on Discord, which was then uploaded into the GPT-4 program. In a matter of seconds, the AI chatbot generated HTML code that enabled the creation of a fully functional website that matched the researcher’s original design.

This successful demonstration showcases the powerful abilities of the GPT-4 system in creating websites quickly and efficiently.

Make games

Pietro Schirano, a designer and AI expert tweeted the video of first video game he created using GPT 4. He reportedly recreated the old ping pong game within 60 seconds.

I don’t care that it’s not AGI, GPT-4 is an incredible and transformative technology. I recreated the game of Pong in under 60 seconds.

It was my first try. Things will never be the same. #gpt4 pic.twitter.com/8YMUK0UQmd — Pietro Schirano (@skirano) March 14, 2023

According to Pietro, “GPT-4 is an incredible and transformative technology”

An AI-generated a lawsuit

DoNotPay CEO Joshua Browder has announced that the company is currently working on developing an AI system powered by GPT-4, which will automatically generate lawsuits against robocallers and sue them for $1,500.

DoNotPay is working on using GPT-4 to generate "one click lawsuits" to sue robocallers for $1,500. Imagine receiving a call, clicking a button, call is transcribed and 1,000 word lawsuit is generated. GPT-3.5 was not good enough, but GPT-4 handles the job extremely well: pic.twitter.com/gplf79kaqG — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) March 14, 2023

The process is simple: if you receive a robocall, all you need to do is click a button and the call will be transcribed. Within a matter of seconds, the AI system will generate a 1,000-word lawsuit against the robocaller on your behalf.

High scores in all major exams

GPT-4 has demonstrated remarkable performance in real-world exams taken by humans, as per a white paper. The AI system scored 298 out of 400 in uniform bar exams, surpassing GPT-3.5’s 213 out of 400.

In LSAT exams, GPT-4 also performed exceptionally well, scoring 163. It further obtained a score of 710 out of 800 on the SAT, 163 out of 170 on the GRE quantitative, and 169 out of 170 on the GRE verbal.

The exam results indicate that GPT-4 possesses a greater knowledge base and capacity compared to GPT-3.5.

A good coworker for making apps

Tech entrepreneur Morten Just recently shared on Twitter how GPT-4, an AI system, could create an iPhone app almost entirely on its own. He asked the language model to develop an app that would list 5 movies daily, including their trailers and where to watch them.

GPT-4 provided all the necessary coding and other information, but there were some issues with the user interface and additional features that Morten had to address. Instead of generating entirely new code, GPT-4 specifically pinpointed which parts of the existing code needed to be updated or removed.

hey gpt4, make me an iPhone app that recommends 5 new movies every day + trailers + where to watch. My ambitions grew as we went along 👇 pic.twitter.com/oPUzT5Bjzi — Morten Just (@mortenjust) March 15, 2023

Morten Just believes that language models like GPT-4 will simplify app development and lead to an increase in the number of apps available on the internet.

Revolutionizing learning using AI

Khan Academy, a nonprofit education organization based in California, has revealed that they are utilizing the capabilities of GPT-4 to create an AI chatbot that will assist students and teachers in various ways.

10. Use Khan Academy's GPT-4 powered chatbot to explain difficult concepts and give clear answers: pic.twitter.com/PB605tUjeS — Zain Kahn (@heykahn) March 15, 2023

The AI educational guide, named Khanmigo, aims to utilize artificial intelligence to help build a deeper understanding of subject, increase confidence, provide clarity, and empower all students.

Moreover, Khanmigo will aid teachers in creating highly efficient lesson plans, providing access to insightful information about each student, and reducing the amount of time spent on administrative tasks.

Currently, Khanmigo is still in the development stage and is only available to users on a waitlist basis. Users who wish to access the AI guide will need to donate before gaining access to the platform.