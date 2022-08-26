Is Twitter A Mistake?

Twitter is one of the most popular microblogging apps. It is known to create quite a stir in the nation with multiple campaigns that come up against or for different topics. Recently, Jack Dorsey said that one of his biggest disappointments is Twitter becoming a company. Go through the entire article to learn more.

Statement given by Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter and ex-CEO reportedly said that he regrets Twitter becoming a company. This is what he said when he was asked about his views about whether Twitter turned out to be the way he had predicted it. It has been in the news that Elon Musk might buy Twitter. If that deal gets completed then Jack Dorsey will receive a total of $978 million. Dorsey was further asked to tell how he had imagined Twitter to turn out. He replied by saying that Twitter should be a protocol and no state or company should own it. If Twitter was a protocol, It would have operated like an email. Email is not controlled by a single organization which is why Dorsey considers it to be an ideal format for Twitter to operate. Also, people with different email providers are able to communicate with each other conveniently and in this way, emails prove to be flexible and convenient for the users.

Twitter’s struggles

Twitter has been going through a lot of troubles. Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, has been sued by the company for walking away from his offer of $44 million to buy Twitter. The report he filed was reported 164 pages. Responding to this, Elon Musk has countersued them. As per various reports, Musk is accusing Twitter of breaching the agreements by falsifying the number of fake accounts on the app. Twitter responded to this by saying that the claims were fake and this all is being done to distract everyone.

People’s comments

Bret Taylor, the Twitter chairman was reported to have said that Twitter wanted to hold Elon Musk accountable for his actions as he had a contractual agreement that he failed to fulfill. According to the lawsuit that has been filed, Elon Musk backed out of the deal because of the rapid decrease in stock prices, and he said that it no longer serve his personal interests. Nobody knows what will happen to the deal. According to Twitter, Elon Musk is still required to buy the company on a legal basis due to a contractual agreement.