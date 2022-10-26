Is Twitter crashing? Twitter lost its membership count since the pandemic

Twitter has been occupied with the ongoing trial with Elon Musk which will be closed this Friday. Billionaire Elon Musk along with its co-investors are all set to buy Twitter at $44 billion.

Although it is good news, Twitter is already paying its price as many heavy tweeters are declining from the platform with no sign of coming back.

Who are “heavy tweeters”?

Twitter users who use Twitter six to seven times per week and tweet at least 3 to 4 times a week are defined as heavy tweeters by Twitter Inc. According to reports, they have been declining in huge numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heavy tweets are about only 10% but it generates half of the global revenue and 90% of the tweets are shared by them. It includes celebrities, politicians, industrialists, and sports personalities, etc. like Rihana, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Ronaldo, etc.

Why is Twitter losing its active users?

Twitter’s internal research found that there are heavy users who are interested in content like NSFW cryptocurrency which is growing constantly. Among the popular social media platforms, Twitter is one of the few platforms that allows nudity. Research declared that adult content contributes to 13% of Twitter alone, according to a report by Reuters.

Most advertisers stay away from controversy or nudity because it can damage their reputation as well as their brand. Major advertisers like Forbes, PBS, and Dyson suspended advertising on Twitter due to some accounts demanding child pornography on Twitter, reported in September by Reuters.

English-speaking users who are most active on Twitter have also seen an increase in interest in cryptocurrencies, reaching an all-time high in late 2021, internal documents showed. But interest in cryptocurrencies has decreased since the crypto market crashed in June. The study showed that growth in this field is hopeless in the future.

Since the number of English-speaking users is more, the interest in topics clashes among Twitter users. Topics such as sports, and entertainment have seen a drastic decline among those users which has ultimately affected the other users and advertisers.

Most of its revenue from Twitter is earned in the United States alone as compared to half of its market. The ads may have targeted the US-based Twitter user, Jasmine Enberg, who is an analyst at Insider Intelligence.

Several investigations were carried out to find out the exact reason why there has been a decline in users. Sadly, no perfect conclusions turned up.