Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

ISRO launches PSLV-C51, successfully launched Amazonia-1

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
Tech

Amazonia-1 satellite was successfully launched by India’s Polar rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10:24 am, Sunday.  The satellite of Brazil is known to be the first mission of the year executed by space agency ISRO.

If we get into the details, Amazonia-1 weighs around  637-kg and is reportedly the first ever Brazilian satellite to be launching from India. It falls into the category of optical earth observation satellite which comes from the house of National Institute for Space Research (INPE). It is important to note that PSLV-C51 is also the very first amongst PSLV commercial mission given by New Space India Limited (NSIL).

Reports say that this satellite is off to space with a camera that offers 850 km swath and 60m resolution. It draws energy from two of its solar panels to charge the lithium batteries that iw works on. The all new branded satellite can live up to four years.

Brazilian minister for Science and Technology and Innovation Marcos Pontes quoted that-

“many years have gone into the satellite and the moment represented the pinnacle of all efforts by many from the National Institute of Space Research, Brazil and the Brazilian Space Agency.

He further added that-

“I am extremely happy to declare that PSLV-C51 successfully launched in precise orbit Aamazonia-1 today. The satellite is in very good health and solar panels have been deployed,”

 

Here is how tweets acted for the launch of Amazonia-1

 

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend