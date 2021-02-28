ISRO launches PSLV-C51, successfully launched Amazonia-1

Amazonia-1 satellite was successfully launched by India’s Polar rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10:24 am, Sunday. The satellite of Brazil is known to be the first mission of the year executed by space agency ISRO.

If we get into the details, Amazonia-1 weighs around 637-kg and is reportedly the first ever Brazilian satellite to be launching from India. It falls into the category of optical earth observation satellite which comes from the house of National Institute for Space Research (INPE). It is important to note that PSLV-C51 is also the very first amongst PSLV commercial mission given by New Space India Limited (NSIL).

Reports say that this satellite is off to space with a camera that offers 850 km swath and 60m resolution. It draws energy from two of its solar panels to charge the lithium batteries that iw works on. The all new branded satellite can live up to four years.

“many years have gone into the satellite and the moment represented the pinnacle of all efforts by many from the National Institute of Space Research, Brazil and the Brazilian Space Agency.

“I am extremely happy to declare that PSLV-C51 successfully launched in precise orbit Aamazonia-1 today. The satellite is in very good health and solar panels have been deployed,”

