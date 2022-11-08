Black Friday Deals – Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for $750

It’s the season for the Black Friday Day Sale and we have a lot of e-commerce giants who have to offer mind-whopping discounts for their products. Similarly, recently we got information about e-commerce giant, Best Buy which is also participating this Black Friday where it’s been said that the one-year older flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus smartphone will be availed for a massive discount making an excellent deal for many customers to go with. Here are complete details you should know:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus receives a massive discount of $250

These headlines might have brought smiles to your face and yes we indeed have this older Samsung flagship to be sold for unimaginable pricing.

For the people who aren’t aware! This smartphone was launched last year for a maximum price tag of $999 and now this premium smartphone gets a discount price tag bringing down the pricing to $750 for the 128GB storage variant and the 256GB storage variant, the phone costs extra 50 bucks making the price $800.

What does the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus smartphone feature?

If you are making up your mind to get in hands with this flagship boy then just remind them about the specification part, here we have brought the complete spec sheet for this smartphone.

On the front side, you will see a flagship-level bigger 6.6-inch screen. Here Samsung is using its new Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity O display panel this panel comes with the support for a peak resolution of FHD+ (2340×1080) and also this display has been certified with HDR 10+ certification and also it supports a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

On the camera side, there is a main 50MP main camera on the rear side which is coupled with a 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Sensor that can provide up to 120 degrees of field of view and also you get a 10MP telephoto sensor which can provide you a better zoomed-in picture. On the front side, you get a regular selfie camera for taking better selfie shots. On the camera side, Samsung has added the capability to shoot video in 8K video recording at 24FPS.

Now, jumping to the battery side this Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus smartphone comes with a bigger battery which will be 4,500 mAh in capacity. On the charging side, this smartphone will be featuring a faster-wired charging of up to 45W. Also, this smartphone features wireless charging too.