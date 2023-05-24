Japan to introduce stricter Crypto Anti-Money Laundering measures in June

In a bid to strengthen its regulatory framework and combat money laundering in the cryptocurrency space, Japan is set to implement new anti-money laundering (AML) measures starting in June. The move comes as part of the country’s ongoing efforts to ensure the integrity and stability of its financial system while promoting the growth of the digital asset industry.

According to a recent report, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) will introduce stricter rules and regulations to monitor and regulate cryptocurrency transactions. Japan’s Parliament Decides to Implement Stringent AML Procedures in Accordance with the “Travel Rule.”

Enforcement of stricter AML Measures for Cryptocurrency transactions

Japanese lawmakers have opted to implement more rigorous anti-money laundering (AML) measures in order to track cryptocurrency transactions starting from June 1. As per a report by local media outlet Kyodo News on May 23, the decision to enforce stricter AML procedures was made by the Japanese parliament.

In an effort to harmonize its legal framework with international standards for cryptocurrency regulations, Japan is undertaking measures to enhance its Japan crypto anti-money laundering (AML) practices. The decision to revise AML legislation was prompted by concerns raised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global financial watchdog, regarding the adequacy of Japan’s existing regulations.

Implementation of “Travel Rule” Key feature in new measures to track criminal proceeds

As per reports, a crucial aspect of the newly introduced measures is the enforcement of the “travel rule” to ensure more precise monitoring of illicit funds. Under the “travel rule,” financial institutions involved in cryptocurrency transfers exceeding $3,000 are obligated to share customer information with the recipient exchange or institution. This information comprises the name, address, and account details of both the sender and the recipient.

During the mid-May G7 meeting hosted in Japan, international leaders extensively discussed the travel rule, garnering clear support from the G7 Committee for its implementation in crypto transactions. The G7 Committee expressed its support for the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) initiatives aimed at expediting the establishment of global standards for cryptocurrencies. This includes backing the implementation of the travel rule and addressing emerging risks associated with decentralized finance (DeFi) arrangements and peer-to-peer transactions.

Japan’s early adoption of Crypto and Stringent regulations set Global Standards

Recognizing the potential of cryptocurrencies early on, Japan became one of the first countries to legalize them as a form of property. In doing so, Japan established itself as a pioneer in the crypto space, implementing some of the most rigorous regulatory measures worldwide, including Japan’s crypto AML measures.

In response to significant security breaches that impacted exchanges like Mt.Gox and Coincheck, Japan’s financial regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), took decisive action to strengthen regulations governing crypto exchanges. These incidents prompted the FSA to enhance and tighten rules, aiming to enhance the security and resilience of the crypto ecosystem in Japan.

FSA implements safeguards for customer protection in Crypto Exchanges

To ensure customer protection within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) of Japan has established several rules for exchanges. These measures include the requirement for exchanges to maintain separate holdings of customer and company assets, subject to verification through annual audits.

To mitigate risk, investors are prohibited from borrowing more than twice the value of their investments for leveraged trades on exchanges. Additionally, licensed crypto exchanges are obligated to store at least 95% of customer funds in cold wallets, enhancing security and safeguarding the assets held on the platform.

In April, the Web3 project team affiliated with Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party published a comprehensive white paper outlining various strategies aimed at fostering the growth and expansion of the country’s cryptocurrency industry.

In conclusion, Japan is taking significant steps to strengthen its regulatory framework and combat money laundering in the cryptocurrency space. By implementing stricter anti-money laundering (AML) measures, Japan aims to ensure the integrity and stability of its financial system while promoting the growth of the digital asset industry. The enforcement of the “travel rule” and the emphasis on customer identification, transaction monitoring, and information sharing between exchanges and regulatory authorities demonstrate Japan’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Also Read: Binance cleared of $8M Tinder ‘Pig Butchering’ Lawsuit.

Comments

comments