Jeff Bezos installed a soft-serve ice cream machine at his Beverly home

Are you a fan of soft-serve ice cream? If you answered yes, you have at least one behavior in common with Jeff Bezos. That’s right, you read that correctly. The world’s wealthiest man, who got his money through Amazon Inc, is said to enjoy ice cream. I mean, who isn’t?

In any case, the creator of Amazon and Blue Origin is said to have purchased and installed a soft-serve ice cream machine in his Beverly Hills home.

CVT Soft Serve, a Los Angeles-based soft-serve ice-cream company, placed the machine at the $175 million complex, according to the firm’s CEO’s Instagram post.

“I just did an ice cream delivery to a guy that now has CVT on tap in his house 24/7”, Joe Nicchi of CVT Soft Serve said in the Instagram post, which included a snapshot taken outside the billionaire’s home. “Thank you, Jeff Bezos, for being our first residential #CVTeeny client,⁣” he added.

CVT Soft Serve offers CVTeeny soft-serve ice-cream machines that seem like food trucks to the uninitiated. According to images published on social media sites, the customizable “licence plate” on the front of the machine adds to the food truck look. According to CVT Soft Provide’s website, the CVTeeny machines serve vanilla, chocolate, and twist soft-serve ice creams.

We can plainly understand where the idea for the Amazon HQ2 building design comes from now that Bezos’ secret fondness for soft serves has been revealed. The Amazon headquarters resembles a gigantic soft-serve ice cream cone!

While we don’t know for sure which of Bezos’ homes the machine was put in, it looks to be his Beverly Hills mansion based on CVT’s images. He paid $165 million for the property, which was previously known as the Warner Estate, in February 2020, setting the record for the most expensive home sale in California history. He then built a $10 million property next door to make a $175 million complex.

Bezos has already demonstrated that, like many of us, he can’t resist the pull of soft-serve ice cream.

He was photographed with two of his children at Milk Bar, a dessert restaurant and bakery established by chef Christina Tosi, in New York City in April 2019. He ordered the company’s famed Cereal Milk ice cream, which is meant to taste like “the bottom of your cereal dish,” according to Page Six at the time.

Bezos will no longer have to make a special journey to obtain his soft-serve fix, due to his new limitless ice-cream machine.