JIFFY.ai secured $18M in Series A backed by Nexus Venture Partners

JIFFY.ai, a California headquartered enterprise automation startup, has now secured $18 million in Series A funding round.

The round was backed by the Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Rebright Partners, Several C-level business leaders, and W250 Venture Fund.

The company is founded by the Babu Sivadasan; it is usually structured with 20 co-founders, 70% of whom come from the –suite level or have previous founder experience.

“Our goal is to set a new standard for business at the intersection of entrepreneurship and innovation,” Babu said, adding, “Across our entire team, we’re dedicated to tackling the effects of automation on the workforce, not just by accelerating the path to profit for businesses, but also through our foundation arm, we’ll invest in programs to re-train and up-skill workers whose jobs may be displaced.”

