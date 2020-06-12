Postman secured $150 Mn in Series C Funding round

Postman, a leading platform for the API development, revealed that it had secured $150 million in a Series C funding round led by the Insight Partners.

Insight Partners joins previous investors Nexus Venture Partners and CRV in this funding round.

Postman is leading the shift to an API first approach, which means building APIs at the very beginning of the development cycle and collaborating closely between all stakeholders like DevOps, product management, and quality engineering.

According to CEO and co-founder Abhinav Asthana, “Developers all over the world are rapidly transitioning from the code-first mindset to an API-first mindset with Postman being the center of this revolution.”

“Modern-day commerce is driven by API-connected, cloud-based software, and Postman is in the absolute vanguard of companies driving faster and more effective development of solutions across a multitude of industries,” said Jeff Horing, co-founder and managing director of Insight Partners. “The combination of the market opportunity, the management team, and Postman’s proven track record of success shows that they are ready to become the software industry’s next great success.”

